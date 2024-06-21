Elden Ring PSA: You need this emote to access a secret area in Shadow of the Erdtree
Elden Ring’s new Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is out now, and if you want to explore every area and complete every questline, then there’s an important gesture that you need to collect. Typical FromSoftware, eh? A whole area, and a couple of unique bosses, are hidden behind the use of an emote in a specific location.
To maintain the mystery we won’t spoil the bosses or where to use the gesture – for more information on that, see our full Finger Ruins questline guide – but we will lay out exactly where to find the gesture, so you have it when the time is right. If you want to take down every boss in the DLC, or just want to find one of the most lore-important areas in the entire game, then you will need this gesture in your inventory.
O Mother gesture location – Elden Ring SoTE
The gesture is simply titled O Mother, and it has your Tarnished fall to their knees and outstretch their arms. It seems simple enough, but it has lore importance, in addition to being a key to The Hinterlands area.
In order to find this gesture, first you must find the Moorth Ruins, which are just past Castle Ensis – you can either fight your way through the castle or use the Castle Ensis skip. Explore Moorth Ruins fully to find a tunnel that leads to the Bonny Village.
From the Bonny Village Site of Grace, hop over the broken bridge the East, and before crossing the functional bridge, turn North and head out of the village outskirts. You will find a headless statue with an item – this is the O Mother gesture.
It’s worth trying to use this gesture with different characters and in different locations – you never know what will happen until you give it a try.