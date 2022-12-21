Get a free game every day this Christmas on the Epic Games Store

Skip to main content
Epic Games Store: one free game is being given away every day this Christmas

The Epic Games Store free games are an easy way to fill up your library, and one is being given away every day this holiday season.

Epic Games is no stranger to giving away free games, having given one every week for the past few years. Now it’s the holiday season and they’ve upped the number of giveaways, as a different game is being given away on the Epic Games Store every day until December 29. This means you’ll have lots of stuff to play over the next couple of weeks, but it also means you have less time to claim each one.

We’ll update you on what game is available every day, and how long you have to claim it.

Epic Games Store free game - December 20

Wolfenstein The New Order key art
Today's free game is Wolfenstein: The New Order, a first-person shooter released in 2014. This fast-paced action game is set in an alternate history version of the 1960s where the Axis powers won World War II. You fight as part of a resistance movement to free the world from the Nazi regime.

This game will be available until Wednesday, December 21 at 8am PT/11am ET/4pm GMT. Be sure to check back here at that time to see what the new game is.

Previous free games – Epic Games Store

Bloons TD 6

The first free game was given away on December 15, and a look at all the games given away so far might give you an idea of what to expect over the next couple of weeks.

  • December 19 – Them’s Fightin’ Herds
  • December 18 – Sable
  • December 17 – Costume Quest 2
  • December 16 – Horizon Chase Turbo
  • December 15 – Bloons TD 6

