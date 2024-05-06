FFXIV Dawntrail job change Live Letter time and where to watch
Square Enix is hosting another FFXIV Live Letter ahead of the MMO game’s 7.0 expansion, and this time, it’s all about Dawntrail job changes. Creative Business Unit 3 has kept pretty quiet about what those changes might be, though the team said, briefly, in the past that Dragoon and Astrologian reworks are planned.
FFXIV Dawntrail job change Live Letter time
The FFXIV Dawntrail jobs Live Letter airs on May 16, 2024, at:
- 4 a.m. PT
- 6 a.m. CT
- 7 a.m. ET
- 12 p.m. BST
- 1 p.m. CET
The presentation is live – hence the name – but as always, you can find the video-on-demand version on the FFXIV YouTube channel after the discussion ends, along with individual trailers highlighting specific, important aspects.
Square Enix didn’t say how long they anticipate the Live Letter will be, but these are usually pretty packed deep dives. Expect it to run at least an hour long.
How to watch FFXIV Dawntrail job change Live Letter
Square Enix is streaming the Dawntrail job Live Letter on:
The presentation is in Japanese with live interpretation in English.
What to expect from FFXIV Dawntrail job change Live Letter
Live Letter 66, the Endwalker job change Live Letter, covered job reworks, the expansion’s two new jobs, and a hefty list of role changes and individual job adjustments. The new Live Letter will likely do the same, including more information about Pictomancer and Viper and, finally, details about Dawntrail’s Dragoon and Astrologian overhauls.
Dragoon is one of just two classes introduced in A Realm Reborn that has yet to receive any significant changes in the MMO’s 10-year lifespan, so it’s long overdue. What Square Enix has in store is unclear, though.
Most players expect Astrologian’s changes to include adding AoE ranges for cards and other tweaks designed to make playing the class using controllers a bit easier. Those sound like small changes for a full overhaul, and there’s always a chance that Square Enix might make either or both classes almost unrecognizable, as they did with Summoner during Endwalker.