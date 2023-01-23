Skip to main content
Forspoken release times for PS5 and PC

Forspoken release times for PS5 and PC

Forspoken launches on PC and PS5 on January 24, and these are the specific times when you can start playing
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Forspoken launches on PC and PS5 on January 24, and these are the specific times when you can start playing

Forspoken, the latest game from Square Enix’s Luminous Productions, is finally nearing launch, and we’re gearing up to provide you with the full lowdown on what you can expect to see in Forspoken.

But until then, you need just one piece of information: when you can actually play this game in your timezone. Forspoken is launching across PC via Steam, and PS5, and those platforms have different initial launch times.

Luckily we have all the information you need below, so just read through our breakdown and you’ll know exactly when you can start playing Forspoken as soon as possible this January 24.

For more on Forspoken, make sure to read our full Forspoken review.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Forspoken Steam/PC release time

Forspoken has some impressive visuals.

Forspoken has some impressive visuals.

If you’re looking to play Forspoken on PC and Steam as soon as possible, we have the information you need. It’ll be launching on January 23 with a simultaneous global launch time. Check your time zone below for when you can play Forspoken.

January 24

  • PST: 8am
  • EST: 11am
  • GMT: 4pm
  • CET: 5pm
  • IST: 9:30pm

January 25

  • CST: 12am
  • JST: 1am
  • AEDT: 3am
  • NZDT: 5am

Forspoken PS5 release time

Will this Square Enix title live up to the hype?

Will this Square Enix title live up to the hype?

PS5 players will be able to start playing Forspoken at midnight local time, unless you’re in the US, in which case it launches at midnight EST. This means West coast players can play from 9pm PST on January 23. A nice early bonus.

forspoken glhf (3)
Guides

When you can play Forspoken on PS5 and PC

By Dave Aubrey
Forspoken Frey moving matter
Reviews

Forspoken has great combat but nothing to back it up

By Ryan Woodrow
DualSense_Edge
Reviews

DualSense Edge review – is PS5’s new controller worth the price?

By Kirk McKeand
WWE 2K23 Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns in WarGames
Features

WWE 2K23 creative director says WarGames is "like nothing we've ever done"

By Ryan Woodrow
WWE 2K23 Stone Cold Steve Austin entering the ting
Features

WWE 2K23 developers give an insight into which superstars won't be making the roster

By Ryan Woodrow
WWE 2K23 logo
News

WWE 2K23 is coming in March with WarGames and John Cena as the cover star

By Ryan Woodrow
Wrestlers Bianca and Riplay in WWE 2K23.
Guides

WWE 2K23 roster reveal: every wrestler confirmed so far

By Ryan Woodrow
monster hunter sunbreak header
Guides

When Monster Hunter Rise’s Sunbreak expansion releases on Xbox and PlayStation

By Dave Aubrey