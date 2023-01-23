When you can play Forspoken on PS5 and PC

Forspoken, the latest game from Square Enix’s Luminous Productions, is finally nearing launch, and we’re gearing up to provide you with the full lowdown on what you can expect to see in Forspoken.

But until then, you need just one piece of information: when you can actually play this game in your timezone. Forspoken is launching across PC via Steam, and PS5, and those platforms have different initial launch times.

Luckily we have all the information you need below, so just read through our breakdown and you’ll know exactly when you can start playing Forspoken as soon as possible this January 24.

Forspoken Steam/PC release time

If you’re looking to play Forspoken on PC and Steam as soon as possible, we have the information you need. It’ll be launching on January 23 with a simultaneous global launch time. Check your time zone below for when you can play Forspoken.

January 24

PST: 8am

EST: 11am

GMT: 4pm

CET: 5pm

IST: 9:30pm

January 25

CST: 12am

JST: 1am

AEDT: 3am

NZDT: 5am

Forspoken PS5 release time

PS5 players will be able to start playing Forspoken at midnight local time, unless you’re in the US, in which case it launches at midnight EST. This means West coast players can play from 9pm PST on January 23. A nice early bonus.