This week’s set of Fortnite challenges asks you to claim Capture Points, which are a new feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. This challenge has five stages, and completing all of them will earn you a total of 80XP, so it’s worth going out of your way to get it done, especially if you’re trying to level up your Battle Pass.

We’ll tell you how to complete this challenge, as well as where all the capture points are on the Fortnite map.

If you're looking for other new features in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, check out our guide on where to find a Guardian Shield.

Fornite Capture Point locations

Capture Points are found at every named POI on the Fortnite map, meaning you’ll likely have to fight off some competition for each capture. It doesn’t especially matter which POI you choose to land at, but make sure you avoid the yellow hotspots – while they give better loot, they’ll attract a lot of opponents.

It’s also not advised to land at The Citadel, as that is where this season’s boss NPC spawns.

Here is the full list of locations that have Capture Points:

Anvil Square

Breakwater Bay

Brutal Basion

Faulty Splits

Frenzy Field

Lonely Labs

Shattered Slabs

Slappy Shores

The Citadel

How to claim Capture Points in Fortnite

Once you’re at a location you need to look for a big flag pole with the flag currently at the bottom. There will be a small circle around it, and once you enter, the flag will start to raise. Assuming you’re uncontested, you need to remain in the circle for 45 seconds for the flag to reach the top of the pole. Once it does, you’ll have officially claimed the area.

Claiming an area is very useful as it causes loot to spawn like various guns, ammo, health and shield items, as well as gold bars. On top of that, enemies in the area will also be marked, meaning you can track them even when they leave your line of sight.

If someone beats you to the punch and claims a location first then there’s nothing you can do about it, unfortunately. Locations can’t change hands so you’ll have to either try and get to another location before it's claimed or exit the match to try again.