Where to find the Guardian Shield in Fortnite

Yesterday’s minor hotfix for Fortnite didn’t make many major changes, but there is a new item you’ll be able to find on the map, and it’s quite a biggie. The Guardian Shield can only be found in the rare Oathbound chests that are scattered around the map, so we’ll help you find one and explain how the Guardian Shield works.

This item is required for the latest set of Fortnite weekly challenges, so make sure to check out our guide if so you can get all the XP.

How to get the Guardian Shield in Fortnite

Oathbound chests can be tucked away almost anywhere in Fortnite.

Oathbound chests aren’t the easiest to track down, but thankfully there’s a nice and easy trick to help you locate them. They most spawn around POIs in the autumnal region to the west of the map, which in this season can be claimed by standing near the flag for about a minute. This is a risk, as it will leave you out in the open and put a target on your back, but if you can do it then every chest in the area will be highlighted, letting you see them through walls.

The Oathbound chests look very different to regular ones, sporting a white body with gold highlights, so they’re hard to miss. Loot them and you’ll get more resources than usual, and you have a chance to get the Guardian Shield too. Note that it’s not guaranteed, so it might take a few chests before you find one.

How to use the Guardian Shield to block bullets in Fortnite

Guardian Shields will stop you taking damage in Fortnite.

Take the Guardian Shield in your hand and throw it in front of you. Just like that, you’ll have a massive shield spread out in front of you that will block any incoming bullets. Feel free to charge into the fray without taking damage, although beware, as the shield will wear out as it takes hits – you don’t want to be caught out by it disappearing while you’re still out in the open.

This week’s challenge requires you to block ten bullets with the shield, which shouldn’t be a problem if you find a couple of opponents.