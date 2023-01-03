Take your Slap Juice for this week's Fortnite challenges

Fortnite’s latest set of weekly challenges is here and this week will have you finding specific weapons to hunt down your opponent while enjoying some tasty Slap Juice. As always, these Fortnite weekly quests will earn you 16k XP for each one you complete, with extra XP bonuses depending on how many you complete in a single week. Remember, as of the start of Chapter 4, you only have one week to do these challenges before they’re gone forever.

Activate augments in a single match (4) – Fortnite

Reality Augments give you modifiers in Fortnite combat.

Before you can attempt this challenge, you’ll need to complete the Reality Augment tutorial quests and have The Oathbound quests already unlocked – then you’ll have access to augments. Your augments will charge up during a match, which you can check during a match by looking at the bar on the right of your screen. When it’s charged just pick one of the two augments available to activate.

Once you’ve got one active it will remain until the end of the match, so to complete this challenge you’ll have to wait for it to charge up again a few more times until you have four active at once.

Deal damage to opponents with bows (200) – Fortnite

Fortnite Bows are faster than Sniper Rifles, but have shorter range

Everyone knows bows are cooler than guns. They have the same deadly accuracy as Sniper Rifles, but fair much better in mid-to-close-range combat than the rifles ever could. These weapons can be found as random loot just about anywhere in Fortnite Chapter 4, so keep an eye out for one. Once you’ve got your hands on one just get damage dealing. You won’t have as much range as with a Sniper Rifle, so you’ll need to get quite close to your target before letting loose an arrow. Alternatively, just charge in and spam shots.

Sprint for 100 meters continuously under the effects of Slap – Fortnite

Fortnite Slap Juice gives you a stamina boost.

Slap Juice is a new item in Fortnite Chapter 4. This energy drink can be found just anywhere loot can be found, so you’ll just have to get lucky. Once you’ve drunk a bottle your feet will glow orange and you’ll have infinite stamina for 50 seconds. This means under its effects you can sprint endlessly, so this challenge is asking you to do just that for 100 meters. Simply hold down the sprint button and don’t let go until you’re awarded the XP, steer clear of obstacles that might make you stop too.

Land direct hits on players with the Ex-Caliber Rifle (10) – Fortnite

The Fortnite Ex-Caliber Rifle is a powerful weapon with a high skill requirement.

The Ex-Caliber Rifle is a cool weapon that takes a lot of skill to wield effectively. This marksman rifle shoots blades at opponents. If they don’t hit a player then they’ll explode after a few seconds, giving multiple ways to deal damage. This challenge requires you to land direct hits, meaning hitting them with the blades, not the explosion. This shouldn’t be too tricky, just take your time with your shots.

Block shots while holding the Guardian Shield (10) – Fortnite

The Fortnite Guardian Shield is great for getting out of a tight spot.

Switching to defense for a moment, the Guardian Shield can only be found in the rare Oathbound chests, which typically spawn around POIs. They’re white and gold, so they stand out significantly from regular chests. Once you have one, throw it in front of you to bring up a massive shield wall that will block shots for a brief time.

Search containers while under the effects of Slap (5) – Fortnite

Fortnite Oathbound chests are just one container you can open for this challenge.

Back on the Slap Juice now, this time you’ve got to loot containers. This means it doesn’t have to be chests, you can loot coolers, produce boxes, ice machines, or anything else you come across. Once you have a couple of bottles of Slap Juice, this should be a breeze.