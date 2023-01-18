Fortnite v23.20 brings a new drone and lets you augment reality

After a period of server downtime, Fortnite is back online with update 23.20. This isn’t the biggest update ever, but it adds some cool stuff that you’re going to want to start playing around with right away. With a new item, new augments, and character tweaks, we’ll tell you what’s new in this update, and how you can get your hands on these great new features.

Falcon Scout – Fortnite

The Falcon Scout is a cool new item in Fortnite v23.30

Finding loot quickly can often be the difference between life and death in Fortnite, so the new Falcon Scout item should be a huge help. This is a drone that you can throw out and control directly, flying around the battlefield. It can ping locations, mark enemies, and loot chests. It can pick up any looted item and carry it to you or your allies. Controlling it does leave you open though, so make sure you’ve got cover.

You can find Falcon Scouts anywhere loot can normally be found like on the ground, in chests, or in supply drops.

New Reality Augments – Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1's Reality Augments have been expanded.

Reality Augments are a new feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 that give you permanent modifiers for every match you’re in. This update adds five new ones, here are their effects:

Peely’s Plunder – Receive a treasure map that will lead to buried treasure

Shotgun Striker – Shotgun fire will give you Siphon on hit

Rarity Check – Get Siphon when getting eliminations with common or uncommon weapons

Zero Chance – Briefly gain Zero Point Dash when you break a shield

Danger Hero – Briefly regenerate health and gain movement speed when your shield breaks

Hitching a ride – Fortnite

Characters like Helsie can now ride alongside you in Fortnite 23.20

Hired characters are extremely useful in Fortnite matches, as they act as another teammate to back you up in a fight. Up until now though, they couldn’t join you in vehicles, meaning you’d always have to travel on foot if you wanted to keep them by your side. That has finally changed though, as hired characters will now get in any vehicle you choose to drive.

Dynamic 3D resolution – Fortnite

Fortnite's new dynamic resolution should help the game run better overall.

A new setting has been added to the “Graphics Quality” section of the options menu on the PC version of Fortnite. If your rendering mode is set to DirectX 12, you will be able to turn on dynamic 3D resolution. This feature scales the resolution of your game with the performance, aiming to give you smoother and higher framerates.

Bug fixes – Fortnite

Fortnite v23.20 fixes a bunch of important bugs.

As always, there are some bugs that this update irons out. Here is the full list of every fix: