Fortnite v30.10 patch notes: 5 biggest changes

Full Fortnite patch notes for update v30.10, including all the new Metallica content

Ryan Woodrow

The first big update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has arrived, although it has become a tradition in Chapter 5 that the first big update focuses more on non-Battle Royale modes. Don’t worry though, there is still new content coming, but Fortnite Festival and LEGO Fortnite are taking center-stage for this one.

We’ll cover all the biggest changes in this update so you know what to look out for when you get back online. If you want to know the details about what’s going on in LEGO Fortnite this update, check out our LEGO Fortnite v30.10 patch notes.

Table of Contents

  1. Fortnite Festival Season 4 – Fortnite v30.10
  2. New Metallica Loot Island POI – Fortnite v30.10
  3. Ride the Lightning Guitar weapon – Fortnite v30.10
  4. Tow Hook Cannon item – Fortnite v30.10
  5. New Rocket Racing track – Fortnite v30.10

Fortnite Festival Season 4 – Fortnite v30.10

The new season of Fortnite Festival has begun and it’s good news for rock fans this time, as Metallica is the headline act. Skins for all members of Metallica (LEGO versions included) will be available via the item shop and the Festival Pass. However, the collaboration with Metallica is proving to be a bit bigger than previous seasons, as new content is coming to all other modes as well, including Battle Royal.

Along with this, a unique Fortnite concert will be held featuring six of Metallica’s fan-favorite songs. It will be happening six times across two days, and you can join in-game to experience it. Here are when they’re happening:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

  • 2 PM ET
  • 5 PM ET
  • 11 PM ET

Sunday, June 23, 2024

  • 10 AM ET
  • 2 PM ET
  • 5 PM ET

New Metallica Loot Island POI – Fortnite v30.10

They’re coming to Battle Royale and they’re taking over the floating loot island. Mid-match a floating island will randomly spawn somewhere on the map that is filled with chests and a capture point for you to grab even more loot. This island is entirely Metallica-themed and is based around their M72 World Tour.

Ride the Lightning Guitar weapon – Fortnite v30.10

We’re even getting a rock and roll weapon in the form of the Ride the Lightning Guitar. Using this guitar you can create a streak of lightning that you ride through the sky, creating a path behind you that squad-mates can also use. On top of that, once you’re up high, you can come crashing down to cause massive damage to whoever is unfortunate enough to be beneath you.

Tow Hook Cannon item – Fortnite v30.10

Vehicle combat plays a big part in Chapter 5 Season 3, and this new item makes it easier for people on foot to hunt down those in cars. The Tow Hook Cannon can be shot onto the back of a vehicle to tow you along behind them, allowing you to keep pace as someone tries to drive away from you.

New Rocket Racing track – Fortnite v30.10

Finally, Metallica has inspired the new Rocket Racing track, Thrash Mountain, which combines the heavy rock theme with a track set in an active volcano, letting you race through some firey environments. As a Novice track, you’ll be able to unlock it starting at rank Bronze 1.

Published
