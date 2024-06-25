GTA Online patch notes: 5 biggest changes in the Bottom Dollar Bounties update
We may still be sitting around impatiently waiting for GTA 6, but in the meantime, GTA Online is still getting regular content updates. The latest of these: Bottom Dollar Bounties brings a bunch of new Bounty Hunter missions to the game, as well as a new dose of story for some of the characters Online has introduced.
On top of that, it comes with a handful of new additions elsewhere like vehicles, races, and more to come over the next few weeks. We’ll break everything down so you know exactly what to expect when you log on after the update.
Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement – GTA Online
Once you follow the story to start up your bounty-hunting business at a location of your choice, you can start taking down targets and hauling them in. Once you’ve selected your target it’s up to you to track them down and capture them (preferably alive) before taking them back to your base. You’ll have access to a secure transport truck as well as a holding cell at your base to hold your targets once you’ve caught them – plus various other upgrades that help make your job easier.
Los Santos Most Wanted – GTA Online
As well as a regular set of targets, once a day you can take down a Most Wanted target. These are the CEOs, movie stars, and street racers on the run from the law who will no doubt have quality security protecting them. That makes it even harder to take them in alive, but manage it you’ll be rewarded handsomely.
Dispatch Work – GTA Online
Vincent needs a way to bypass the LSPD’s corruption so naturally you, the casual criminal, are his first port of call. Provided you’ve completed all the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid missions, you’ll be able to take a law enforcement vehicle to Vincent to start taking on some Dispatch Work. You’ll need to keep a low profile while doing it though.
New law enforcement vehicles – GTA Online
Along with those already in the game, three new law enforcement vehicles have been added to the game, purchasable from Warstock Cache & Carry:
- Declasse Impaler Cruise
- Bravado Greenwood Cruiser
- Bravado Dorado Cruiser
New general vehicles – GTA Online
Aside from the law enforcement vehicles, several new rides have been added as a whole for you to enjoy:
- Venus Paragon S (Sports)
- Bollokan Envisage (Sports)
- Ubermacht Niobe (Sports)
- Annis Euros X32 (Coupe)
- Invetero Coquette (Sports Classic)
- Declasse Yosemite 1500 (Off-Road)