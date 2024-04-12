Genshin Impact update 4.6: release date, events, redeem codes, and more
Put your adventurer’s hat back on, because Genshin Impact update 4.6 is coming soon and will send you on the next part of your journey – a new area, two fresh story quests, two bosses, and new artifact sets to equip your characters with await. And that leaves out the array of events that HoYoverse has planned for the upcoming version.
A lot of content is waiting to be explored in “Two Worlds Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades” – from submerged empires to rock ‘n roll festivals.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact update 4.6 release date, events, redeem codes, and more.
Genshin Impact 4.6: release date and redeem codes
Genshin Impact 4.6 will be released on April 24, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, and Android. You can watch the Genshin Impact 4.6 trailer as well as the 4.6 special program on YouTube.
Make sure to redeem the codes shared during the livestream before they expire:
- WTKBMBD8ZZRZ – Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- EAKA5BU9HHRM – Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5
- 9B3AMTCQZYQ9 – Primogems x100, Mora x50,000
Genshin Impact 4.6: new characters and quests
Arlecchino alias The Knave, ranked fourth among the Fatui Harbingers, is joining the playable character roster. Her elegant fighting style is based around the Bond of Life mechanic, which prevents her from being healed in return for massively boosting her damage and infusing her attacks with the Pyro Element.
For the full details on the Genshin Impact 4.6 character banners, check the link.
Update 4.6 will provide background information on Arlecchino and the House of the Hearth with the first Arlecchino Story Quest, Ignis Purgatorius Act 1. It looks like her “children” Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet are heavily involved – and will learn to fear their “Father’s” wrath.
In addition to Arlecchino’s quest, we’ll return to Sumeru. Here, Cyno seems to have run into a very troublesome case – Lupus Aureus Act 2 will explore his past a bit more and introduce his associate Sethos, who’ll likely be a playable character in the future.
Genshin Impact 4.6: new bosses and area
Update 4.6 will expand the area south of Fontaine with a small island, which in itself will not be all too impressive. However, players will be able to make their way to the ancient, submerged realm of Remuria from there. Here there be dragons, apparently – and talking cats? Aside from lore and treasure, players will encounter a new boss at the bottom of the Sea of Bygone Eras in the form of the centaur-like Legatus Golem.
However, the big thing here is the brand-new World Boss – The Knave, Cinder of Two Worlds’ Flames. That’s right: Arlecchino won’t just teach her orphans a lesson, the Traveler is apparently included. Each previous battle against Harbingers has been utterly spectacular and it looks like the duel with Arlecchino won’t be an exception – her fiery attacks, the visuals halfway between spider and demon, and another portion of opera-inspired soundtrack already gave viewers goosebumps during the livestream.
In Remuria, players will be able to farm two new artifact sets: Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy and Unfinished Reverie. Their effects, however, are still a secret.
Genshin Impact 4.6: new events
Naturally, a variety of events fill the version’s schedule and provide players with ample rewards:
- Iridescent Arataki Rockin’ for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness – Itto is preparing a rock concert on Watatsumi Island and players get to help out. It’s another rhythm game event and this time users have the opportunity to create their own challenges and share them with others. A free Gorou as well as the Nightwind Horn instrument beckon as special rewards.
- Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy – Windtrace is back, but with a few new rules. Rebels now get a second chance and can win the game by repairing four of six signal towers on the map – however, hunters will easily spot repair attempts.
- Specially-Shaped Saurian Search – Recently returned from Natlan, where such things are common, a chef is inspired to get a monstrous pet companion for himself. Players get to “negotiate” with the monsters – through violence.
- Vibro-Crystal Applications – The beloved combat event in which you build two teams and create your own set of buffs returns.
- Overflowing Mastery – Boosted Talent Material drops will ease upgrading your characters.
In addition to all of these events, you can look forward to Genius Invokation TCG updates as well as a bunch of new features and quality-of-life improvements.