Video Games

Genshin Impact update 4.6 will make it easier to get Primos in the Serenitea Pot

A new mode for quests will keep missions from being blocked

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse has detailed an array of important quality-of-life improvements coming to Genshin Impact in update 4.6 – the special broadcast for which is happening this Friday. 

Players who neglected their Serenitea Pot for a while will be very happy to hear that some great features are coming for it, making it easier than ever to secure gifts of Primogems from invited characters. In case you didn’t know: Each character in Genshin Impact has a Furnishing set in the Serenitea Pot that they like. If you build it and put the character inside, they’ll provide you with some free Primogems – a fantastic way to stock up on the premium currency on the side.

A new feature will allow you to select such sets and quick-purchase missing Furnishings, thus easily completing them and enabling you to reap the rewards. Likewise, Furnishings that need to be crafted can be queued up right from that screen as well – as a player who’s seriously worked on getting all the sets done at one point, I can’t tell you how frustrating that process has been.

New filter and search options as well as discounts for purchasing Furnishings round out the update in this regard.

The Serenitea Pot is not the only area to be improved, though. Treasure Compasses will track nearby chests automatically in the future and then refresh their cooldown after you’ve opened one, allowing you to search for the next treasure right away.

The map interface is getting an overhaul in update 4.6, allowing you to customize it – like hiding certain map pins – and making it more compact in general. That latter point being necessary is certainly a testament to HoYoverse’s great work in expanding the map with so many regions.

A massive change is coming to the quest system: In the future, you’ll be able to activate the “Focused Experience Mode” on a quest you plan on tackling. This will prevent other missions from proceeding to a point at which characters and locations necessary for that quest would get blocked. This has been a major annoyance for Genshin Impact players and HoYoverse seems to have found a great solution for it.

Aside from these additions, Genshin Impact 4.6 will add Arlecchino as a playable character. More fresh content will be revealed in the upcoming livestream.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg