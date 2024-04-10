Genshin Impact update 4.6 will make it easier to get Primos in the Serenitea Pot
HoYoverse has detailed an array of important quality-of-life improvements coming to Genshin Impact in update 4.6 – the special broadcast for which is happening this Friday.
Players who neglected their Serenitea Pot for a while will be very happy to hear that some great features are coming for it, making it easier than ever to secure gifts of Primogems from invited characters. In case you didn’t know: Each character in Genshin Impact has a Furnishing set in the Serenitea Pot that they like. If you build it and put the character inside, they’ll provide you with some free Primogems – a fantastic way to stock up on the premium currency on the side.
A new feature will allow you to select such sets and quick-purchase missing Furnishings, thus easily completing them and enabling you to reap the rewards. Likewise, Furnishings that need to be crafted can be queued up right from that screen as well – as a player who’s seriously worked on getting all the sets done at one point, I can’t tell you how frustrating that process has been.
New filter and search options as well as discounts for purchasing Furnishings round out the update in this regard.
The Serenitea Pot is not the only area to be improved, though. Treasure Compasses will track nearby chests automatically in the future and then refresh their cooldown after you’ve opened one, allowing you to search for the next treasure right away.
The map interface is getting an overhaul in update 4.6, allowing you to customize it – like hiding certain map pins – and making it more compact in general. That latter point being necessary is certainly a testament to HoYoverse’s great work in expanding the map with so many regions.
A massive change is coming to the quest system: In the future, you’ll be able to activate the “Focused Experience Mode” on a quest you plan on tackling. This will prevent other missions from proceeding to a point at which characters and locations necessary for that quest would get blocked. This has been a major annoyance for Genshin Impact players and HoYoverse seems to have found a great solution for it.
Aside from these additions, Genshin Impact 4.6 will add Arlecchino as a playable character. More fresh content will be revealed in the upcoming livestream.