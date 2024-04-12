Video Games

Genshin Impact 4.6 banners: Arlecchino debuts

Every new and returning character coming with the update

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

The long-awaited moment of Arlecchino’s debut has been decided, as the banner order for the Genshin Impact update 4.6 has been officially revealed during the latest livestream. The master of the House of the Hearth is a 5-Star character and will be the only new addition to the roster of playable characters in this patch.

Naturally, several rerunning characters will accompany Arlecchino, giving you a chance to pull for anyone you might have missed in the past or fill out their constellations. If you still have any more Primogems to spare after pulling for the Fatui Harbinger, that is.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 4.6 character banners.

Genshin Impact 4.6 banners: Phase 1

Starting on April 24, 2024, with update 4.6’s launch, you’ll be able to call upon the following characters:

  • Banner #1: Arlecchino (5-Star character, polearm, Pyro), Xiangling (4-Star character, polearm, Pyro), Lynette (4-Star character, sword, Anemo), and Freminet (4-Star character, claymore, Cryo).
  • Banner #2: Lyney (5-Star character, bow, Pyro), Xiangling (4-Star character, polearm, Pyro), Lynette (4-Star character, sword, Anemo), and Freminet (4-Star character, claymore, Cryo).

Arlecchino

Genshin Impact artwork of Arlecchino.
Arlecchino will be a powerful rival to Hu Tao. / HoYoverse

Arlecchino is a fearsome Pyro DPS, who scales off Attack and Maximum HP. Her various moves interact with the Bond of Life mechanic introduced in Fontaine – she can create Bonds of Life as part of her Elemental Skill, which in turn allows her to enter the Masque of the Red Death state to infuse her regular attacks with Pyro Damage and increase her offensive output massively. Like Hu Tao, Arlecchino’s Elemental Burst heals herself in addition to dealing damage, allowing for a degree of self-sustain.

Lyney

Genshin Impact artwork of Lyney.
Lyney's magic tricks often end in fireworks. / HoYoverse

Lyney is another Pyro DPS, whose damage mainly comes from his powered-up Charged Attack – and his HP consumption enables the use of Fontaine’s arsenal of artifacts and team comps that revolve around HP manipulation to boost characters’ offensive capabilities.

Genshin Impact 4.6 banners: Phase 2

After a duration of three weeks, the banners will change at the halfway point of the game version on May 15, 2024. That’ll make the following characters available:

  • Banner #3: Wanderer (5-Star character, catalyst, Anemo) and three 4-Star characters.
  • Banner #4: Baizhu (5-Star character, catalyst, Dendro) and three 4-Star characters.

Wanderer

Genshin Impact artwork of Wanderer.
Wanderer formerly served as a Harbinger at Arlecchino's side. / HoYoverse

Wanderer is a powerful Anemo DPS with unique traversal mechanics – the man can hover in the air and freely float around, raining down destruction onto his targets. If you’re on the market for a Main DPS of that element, he’s certainly a fantastic pick-up.

Baizhu

Genshin Impact artwork of Baizhu.
Baizhu may be soft-spoken, but his talking snake companion has a sharp tongue. / HoYoverse

Baizhu is a fantastic healer, who can apply some Dendro effects on enemies as well. He’s especially good at enabling Dendro reaction-based teams, thanks to the passive bonuses his abilities provide from off the field to active characters.

Phase 2 of version 4.6 will last for three weeks, after which update 4.7 will arrive in the game with the next wave of character and weapon banners.

