Genshin Impact: How to unlock Kirara and her outfit for free
Version 4.8 for Genshin Impact has arrived with the traditional summer event becoming available immediately. To start your time-limited summer adventure, simply go behind the alchemy shop in Mondstadt and touch the glowing book located on top of a table.
Table of Contents
This will teleport you to Simulanka, this year’s time-limited summer map. This lush fairytale land is inhabited by origami creatures, who’ve got a big problem – they’re losing their color. To make matters even worse, an evil dragon seemingly appeared. Naturally, solving all of these problems is left to the Traveller, but the job doesn’t come without its perks: Lots of Primogems are on the line and you can even get a free copy of 4-Star character Kirara as well as her brand-new skin.
How do you unlock Kirara and her outfit in Genshin Impact 4.8? Let’s take a look.
Genshin Impact 4.8: How to unlock Kirara
If you’re a Genshin Impact summer event veteran, then you probably already know what’s up – as is tradition, the time-limited summer map contains collectibles that need to be gathered. In Simulanka, you should be on the lookout for Excerpts of Bliss, which appear in the form of little origami birds on the map. Each one of these birds is actually worth three Excerpts of Bliss.
You need to collect a total of 125 Excerpts of Bliss to unlock your free Kirara.
Fortunately, you’ll get a little help once you reach 75 Excerpts of Bliss: This milestone will net you an item called Jocund Letters, which you can use to search the area around you for Excerpts of Bliss – a tremendous help in tracking down the necessary number of them to get your Kirara.
Genshin Impact 4.8: How to unlock Kirara’s skin
Unlocking Kirara’s brand-new skin, loosely inspired by the Puss in Boots story, requires you to engage with one of the special mechanics of this event: Figurine Fabrication.
Once you’ve arrived in Simulanka and met Nilou early on in the story, you’ll get access to some additional event-related quests. One of them takes you to a creature called Xudi, who’ll give you access to a Fantastical Fabricator. This gacha machine allows you to pull for figurines – one pull or Fabrication Chance costs you five Starsail Coins.
To unlock Kirara’s outfit for free you’ll need to use up 60 Fabrication Chances.
You can gain the necessary Starsail Coins for this from playing the Boreal Flurry, Flying Hatter’s Trick, and Metropole Trials game modes. Make sure to unlock the other areas of Simulanka as well, since one Fantastical Fabricator won’t provide you with enough Fabrication Chances to get your hands on the skin.