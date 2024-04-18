Video Games

Homeworld 3 roadmap: all updates for the first year revealed

Three new factions spotted on the sensors

Homeworld 3, the next chapter of the iconic space strategy game series, will be out in May 2024, but publisher Gearbox and developer Blackbird Interactive have already unveiled thorough plans for post-launch support.

The Homeworld 3 roadmap shows a mixture of free and paid content updates coming in waves starting in June 2024 and going well into 2025. As previously announced, content updates will be focused on the War Games mode, Homeworld 3’s co-op mode with roguelike elements. Among the planned updates are three additional factions for co-op along with new fleets and artifacts to spice up your runs in War Games.

Find the full Homeworld 3 roadmap below.

Homeworld 3 roadmap

  • June 2024 (free): New challenges and artifacts.
  • July 2024 (paid): New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets, artifacts and faction emblem.
  • August 2024 (free): New challenges, new artifacts and new map & system.
  • October 2024 (paid): New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets and faction emblem
  • Q4 2024 (free): New challenges, map and more new content.
  • 2025 (paid): New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets, artifacts and faction emblem.
  • 2025 (free): New challenges, map and more new content.

Though all of the paid DLC will be available separately, players can also acquire the Year One Pass, which bundles up all the expansions into one purchase.

Homeworld 3 roadmap showing updates planned from June 2024 to 2025.
All of the paid updates are included in the Year One Pass. / Gearbox Publishing / Blackbird Interactive

Blackbird also announced a change to old minimum PC specs for the game, lowering them due to additional performance gains made during the latest delay of the game. Homeworld 3’s demo at Steam Next Fest 2024, which allowed players to try out War Games, proved very popular and ranked as the fifth-most played demo at the end of the event.

For the developer, the success of Homeworld 3 may be a question of survival after a series of setbacks with other projects as well as layoffs.

Homeworld 3 will be out for PC on May 13, 2024.

