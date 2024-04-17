Check out the Ghost of Tsushima PC requirements
Sucker Punch and Nixxes revealed the Ghost of TsushimaCheck out the Ghost of Tsushima PC requirements and the open-world game’s pretty friendly toward less powerful rigs. Granted, you won’t get 60fps at high resolutions without a high-end graphics card, but you can get it on the ground floor with even an RTX 960 – not something you can say for most modern PC games and certainly not for Sony’s more recent PC ports.
You can hit medium requirements with an RTX 2060, though if you want 1440p, it’ll take an RTX 3070 or higher. The 3070 gets you 60fps at 1440p or 4K at 30fps but Nixxes can’t promise anything higher than that at stable rates unless you get a pretty big upgrade. 4K and 60fps takes an RTX 4080.
Check out the full spec sheet below.
Setting
Very Low
Medium
High
Very High
Performance
720p at 30 fps
1080p at 60fps
1440p at 60fps | 4K at 30fps
4K at 60fps
Processor
Intel Core i3 | 7100 AMD Ryzen 3 1200
Intel Core i5 | 8600 AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i5 | 11400 AMD Ryzen 5 5600
Intel Core i5 | 11400 AMD Ryzen 5 5600
Graphics
Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB | AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 | AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | AMD Radeon RX 6800
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Memory
8GB
16GB
16GB
16GB
Storage
75GB HDD (SSD recommended)
75GB SSD space
75GB SSD space
75GB SSD space
OS
Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 10 64-bit
Sony also outlined a few extra features, including crossplay support. Whether you and your friends are on PC or PS5, you can play Ghost of Tsushima’s Legends multiplayer game mode and still play together. Ghost of Tsushima is also the first PlayStation game on PC to include an overlay that shows your trophies, PSN friends, profile, and settings, which you can bring up with the keyboard or by using the options menu.
You can earn PlayStation trophies on the PC version as well as Steam achievements. If you already have Ghost of Tsushima trophies unlocked on console, you can connect the same PSN account to Steam and automatically unlock those trophies on the PC version.
Ghost of Tsushima on PC launches on May 16, 2024.