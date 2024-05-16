Video Games

Honkai: Star Rail – all Simulated Universe Resonance Interplays

The Simulated Universe is thriving with options

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Players of Honkai: Star Rail love their Simulated Universe, a roguelike game mode allowing them to farm Planar Ornaments, Star Rail Tickets, and other useful materials in a fun way. Update 1.3 for the game had a massive content wave for the SU in store, adding a new permanent mode to it, which featured the Path of The Propagation, additional Curios and Events, and the Resonance Interplay feature. Update 1.6 brought a similar portion of fresh content to the mode with Gold and Gears, featuring the Path of The Erudition and a brand-new host of distinct Resonance Interplays.

Table of Contents

  1. All Resonance Interplays – Swarm Disaster
  2. All Resonance Interplays – Gold and Gears

Think of Resonance Interplays as a combination of two Paths, giving you additional bonuses for obtaining a certain amount of Blessings from both your primary and secondary Path. Once you're on your run in Swarm Disaster or Gold and Gears, pick three Blessings each of Paths that can be combined to get access to their Resonance Interplay.

Here are all Simulated Universe Resonance Interplays in Honkai: Star Rail.

All Resonance Interplays – Swarm Disaster

Here are all Simulated Universe Resonance Interplays in Swarm Disaster.

Abundance Resonance Interplays

First Illuminate the Mountains – Primary: Abundance + Secondary: Propagation

After Path Resonance: Abundance restores HP to a character and if this exceeds their maximum HP, recover one Skill Point (can only trigger one time per use). After this effect is triggered, all damage dealt by allies is increased by 30% for two turns. This effect can stack up to two times.

Nullifying Ardor – Primary: Abundance + Secondary: Nihility

After using Path Resonance: Abundance, all allies’ Weakness Break Efficiency increases by 15% and Break Effect increases by 50%. This effect lasts for two turns and stacks up to two times.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork showing Yaoshi, The Abundance.
Yaoshi, The Abundance. / HoYoverse

Destruction Resonance Interplays

Substellar Belt – Primary: Destruction + Secondary: Preservation

Using Path Resonance: Destruction will cause any character with current HP % lower than 50% to gain a Shield equal to 40% of their maximum HP, which lasts for two turns.

Zero Age Main Sequence – Primary: Destruction + Secondary: Elation

When a character launches a follow-up attack, Path Resonance: Destruction regenerates 5% Energy. If the character’s HP % is currently lower than 50%, an additional 5% Energy is gained.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork showing Nanook, The Destruction.
Nanook, The Destruction. / HoYoverse

Elation Resonance Interplays

The Taste of Anglerfish – Primary: Elation + Secondary: Abundance

When Path Resonance: Elation deals damage, one debuff on an ally will randomly be dispelled.

Guinea Pig in Ice Coffin – Primary: Elation + Secondary: Remembrance

When Path Resonance: Elation deals Ice damage, there is a 150% chance to Freeze the target for one turn.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork showing Aha, The Elation.
Aha, The Elation. / HoYoverse

Hunt Resonance Interplays

Shooting Starfire – Primary: Hunt + Secondary: Abundance

After defeating enemies with Path Resonance: Hunt, all allies regenerate HP equal to 50% of their maximum HP.

Startling Breeze – Primary: Hunt + Secondary: Elation

After using Path Resonance: Hunt, all allies’ Speed increases by 25 for two turns. This effect applies to summoned allied units as well (i.e. Jing Yuan’s Lightning Lord).

Honkai: Star Rail artwork showing Lan, The Hunt.
Lan, The Hunt. / HoYoverse

Nihility Resonance Interplays

Off the Beaten Track – Primary: Nihility + Secondary: Hunt

After using Path Resonance: Nihility, Advance Forward all allies’ actions by 4% for each type of DoT (out of Burn, Shock, Bleed, and Wind Shear) the enemy is currently suffering from.

Off the Beaten Track – Primary: Nihility + Secondary: Propagation

A character’s Basic Attack can cause all DoT effects currently applied to the target via Path Resonance: Nihility to immediately deal damage equivalent to 40% of their original damage.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork showing IX, The Nihility.
IX, The Nihility. / HoYoverse

Preservation Resonance Interplays

Spiked Armor – Primary: Preservation + Secondary: Nihility

There is a 150% base chance for Path Resonance: Preservation to inflict Bleed on the attacked target for two turns. Bleeding targets will take Physical DoT equal to 12% of their maximum HP at the start of their turn. This damage can not exceed 250% of the total amount of Shield effects currently active on all allies.

Cold Snap – Primary: Preservation + Secondary: Remembrance

When attacking Frozen enemies with Path Resonance: Preservation, the damage dealt increases by 80% and the Freeze status on the enemy targets is removed. Dissociation won’t be removed by this effect.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork of Qlipoth, The Preservation.
Qlipoth, The Preservation. / HoYoverse

Propagation Resonance Interplays

Superposition Eye – Primary: Propagation + Secondary: Destruction

After using Path Resonance: Propagation, nullifies all damage received by a single target ally except DoT. This status is dispelled after being attacked. If the target ally’s current HP % is lower than 50% of their maximum HP when Path Resonance: Propagation is used, a Skill Point will be recovered.

Adherent Microbial Mat – Primary: Propagation + Secondary: Preservation

When using Path Resonance: Propagation, a single target ally gains a Shield equal to 60% of their maximum HP, which lasts for three turns.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork of Tayzzyronth, The Propagation.
Tayzzyronth, The Propagation. / HoYoverse

Remembrance Resonance Interplays

Faces Places – Primary: Remembrance + Secondary: Destruction

When the Freeze effect caused by Path Resonance: Remembrance is dispelled or resisted by enemy targets, there is a 150% chance of lowering the target’s Resistance to all damage types by 15% for two turns. For every 1% HP each ally lost during the battle, the target’s Resistance to all damage types is lowered additionally by 0.06%.

Landscape in the Mist – Primary: Remembrance + Secondary: Hunt

When the Freeze effect caused by Path Resonance: Remembrance is dispelled or resisted by enemy targets, there is a 150% base chance of decreasing the targets’ Speed by 15% for two turns.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork of of Fuli, The Remembrance.
Fuli, The Remembrance. / HoYoverse

All Resonance Interplays – Gold and Gears

Here are all Simulated Universe Resonance Interplays in Gold and Gears.

Abundance Resonance Interplays

Fleeting Samadhi – Primary: Abundance + Secondary: Erudition

For every 1% of healing from Path Resonance that exceeds a character's Max HP, the character's Ultimate deals 1% more Damage. This effect is stackable, up to a maximum of 100%, lasting for 2 turns.

Destined Death – Primary: Abundance + Secondary: Destruction

Healing from Path Resonance that exceeds a character's Max HP is stored and will be released as automatic healing the character's HP falls below 35% of their Max HP. Up to 50% of the character's Max HP (when the Path Resonance is used) can be stored.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork showing Yaoshi, The Abundance.
Yaoshi, The Abundance. / HoYoverse

Destruction Resonance Interplays

Nuclear Implosion – Primary: Destruction + Secondary: Hunt

When using Path Resonance to attack, additionally deals a set amount of Damage to all enemy targets whose HP is below 20% of their Max HP, reducing these targets' HP to 1.

Protostar – Primary: Destruction + Secondary: Abundance

After losing HP due to allies or Path Resonance effects, the characters gain Healing Over Time that lasts 2 turns. At the start of every turn, restore HP equal to 30% of the consumed HP.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork showing Nanook, The Destruction.
Nanook, The Destruction. / HoYoverse

Elation Resonance Interplays

Unending Night – Primary: Elation + Secondary: Nihility

When Path Resonance deals Fire/Wind/Physical/Lightning Damage, there is a 50% base chance to apply a DoT of the same type, lasting for 1 turn.

Pit and Pendulum – Primary: Elation + Secondary: Hunt

When using Path Resonance, for every 20 Energy consumed, the ally with the highest Attack and all units summoned by allies will have their action Advanced Forward by 10%.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork showing Aha, The Elation.
Aha, The Elation. / HoYoverse

Erudition Resonance Interplays

Full Scan – Primary: Erudition + Secondary: Elation

When enemies with Synapse Resonance are attacked by follow-up attacks, the effect is additionally triggered 1 time and available Synapse Resonance count is not reduced.

Data Reinforcement – Primary: Erudition + Secondary: Nihility

Attacks against Weakness Broken enemies do not reduce the available Synapse Resonance count.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork of Nous, The Erudition.
Nous, The Erudition. / HoYoverse

Hunt Resonance Interplays

Solemn Snare – Primary: Hunt + Secondary: Propagation

For every Skill Point recovered by allies, the next Path Resonance deals 20% more Damage, stacking up to 8 times.

Waiting with Drawn Bow – Primary: Hunt + Secondary: Preservation

When using Path Resonance, allies' Shield duration extends by 5 turns.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork showing Lan, The Hunt.
Lan, The Hunt. / HoYoverse

Nihility Resonance Interplays

Reign of Keys – Primary: Nihility + Secondary: Remembrance

Path Resonance deals 30% more Damage to Frozen enemies. When enemy targets become Frozen, DoTs applied by the Path Resonance extend their duration by 1 turn.

Terror and Tremble – Primary: Nihility + Secondary: Elation

For each unique type of non-DoT Damage the enemy target has taken, Path Resonance deals 6% more Damage to it, lasting until the end of the turn.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork showing IX, The Nihility.
IX, The Nihility. / HoYoverse

Preservation Resonance Interplays

Reverse Quenching – Primary: Preservation + Secondary: Destruction

When using Path Resonance, extends Shield duration by 2 turns on characters whose HP is below 50% of their Max HP. For every character on which this takes effect, this current Path Resonance deals 20% more Damage.

Displaced Ascent – Primary: Preservation + Secondary: Erudition

Using the Ultimate increases the next Path Resonance's Physical Resistance Penetration by 8%, stacking up to 8 times.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork of Qlipoth, The Preservation.
Qlipoth, The Preservation. / HoYoverse

Propagation Resonance Interplays

Compounded Macrospore – Primary: Propagation + Secondary: Abundance

When using Path Resonance, heals the target ally for 50% of their Max HP. 200% of the healing that exceeds Max HP will be evenly distributed among other characters.

Condensation Cavity – Primary: Propagation + Secondary: Remembrance

Characters in the Metamorphosis status deal 20% more Damage to Frozen enemies. In addition, their attacks have a 10% base chance to Freeze hit targets for 1 turn.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork of Tayzzyronth, The Propagation.
Tayzzyronth, The Propagation. / HoYoverse

Remembrance Resonance Interplays

Roar and Rustle – Primary: Remembrance + Secondary: Preservation

When the Freeze effect from the Path Resonance is dispelled or resisted, characters gain a Shield equal in strength to 40% of their Max HP for 2 turns. This effect can only be triggered once by each use of the Path Resonance.

Seemingly Mirrored – Primary: Remembrance + Secondary: Propagation

Basic Attacks against enemies Frozen by the Path Resonance have a 100% base chance to inflict Dissociation on them for 1 turn.

Honkai: Star Rail artwork of of Fuli, The Remembrance.
Fuli, The Remembrance. / HoYoverse

HoYoverse has been killing it with updates for the Simulated Universe so far and it will hopefully continue to do so in the future with even more permanent expansions for the game mode.

