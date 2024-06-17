June 2024 Nintendo Direct start time and where to watch
Summer Game Fest is over, Microsoft and Sony have both had their reveal streams for this quarter, and that leaves just Nintendo to give us an update on what’s in the near future. It’s easy to get hyped for a Nintendo Direct as there’s always one or two big surprises, and there have been plenty of rumors floating around to fill up your wishlist.
We’ll cover when the stream is set to start in every time zone, where to watch, and what to expect.
June 2024 Nintendo Direct start time
The stream is set to start on Tuesday June 18, 2024 at 10am ET and is set to last for roughly 40 minutes. here’s what that means for your time zone:
- 7am PT
- 10am ET
- 3pm BST
- 4pm CEST
- 7:30pm IST
- 11pm JST
- 12am AEST (June 19)
Where to watch the June 2024 Nintendo Direct
Like all Directs, it’s available to watch live on all of Nintendo’s official YouTube channels, meaning there will be one for your region. Below is the link to the stream on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel.
What to expect at the June 2024 Nintendo Direct
As usual, we don’t have much concrete to go on from Nintendo before this stream begins. Thanks to a post earlier in the year though, we do know that this stream won’t contain any information about the Nintendo Switch 2, which is still expected to be revealed before the end of the year.
As for games, there are a few sure-fire hits like the Luigi’s Mansion 2 remaster that’s releasing next week, or the new Super Monkey Ball game. As for brand-new or surprise announcements, our hopes aren’t especially high. That said, there is a few possibilities, like Hollow Knight: Silksong, or perhaps a new remaster like the recent Super Mario RPG remake. Similarly, a remake of a classic Zelda game like Wind Waker or Twilight Princess is always on the cards as a possibility.
There are some already-announced titles we could hear more from too. Fans will always hope and pray that this is finally when we’ll see more from Metroid Prime 4, but more realistically, Pokémon Legends: Z-A may make an appearance. As the sequel to the much-loved Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new trailer – or even a date for when the next trailer will be shown – would get fans sufficiently hyped.
We’ll be covering all the major headlines and reveals from the event, so make sure to check back here after the event to get all the biggest details.