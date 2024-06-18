The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom lets you play as Zelda and releases this year
While most Zelda games in recent memory are almost universally beloved, there has been one continuous cry from fans that has been to let the titular princess take center stage for a change – cries that have finally been answered.
The June 2024 Nintendo Direct revealed a brand-new Zelda game, in the same style as the Link’s Awakening remake from 2019, but with a twist. The trailer at first shows Link saving Zelda from Ganon like normal, but then a strange cosmic wormhole appears that swallows Link up. Zelda escapes and so she’s left to complete this adventure on her own. See the full trailer below:
We got a good look at the gameplay too. Rather than using a sword, Zelda will have the ability to copy objects in the world, which she can then use to navigate and solve puzzles. On top of that, she can copy enemies to summon them as allies and help in battle. It looks to be a unique take of the series, and one that already has fans hyped.
They don’t have to wait long either, as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom released on September 26, 2024 for Nintendo Switch. Check out our full list of everything announced in the June 2024 Nintendo Direct for more information.