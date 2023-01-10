When you can watch The Last of Us TV show

The Last of Us is returning very soon, but this time, in TV series form. The beloved video game series has now taken a turn for live-action dramatics thanks to HBO, and the new series starts very soon in the UK and US.

We’ve already reviewed HBO’s The Last of Us, and we said: “Fans of the games will enjoy spending more time with characters they already know, while people who have no experience with the game can go into a quality character drama with horror elements and come out the other side relieved that it’s not another The Walking Dead – whether you’ve played the games or not, you will actually care when characters die.”

For everything you need to know to watch The Last of Us TV show in your region, just look through our breakdown below.

Where and when to watch HBO’s The Last of Us in the US and Canada

HBO

If you’re in the US or Canada you can enjoy The Last of Us on HBO.

If you want to stream the show afterwards, US viewers can do so on HBO Max. Meanwhile, Canadian streamers should look at Crave.

The first episode will air on January 15 at 6pm PST and 9pm EST on HBO, with streaming services airing the show immediately after.

Where and when to watch HBO’s The Last of Us in the UK

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch The Last of Us on Sky Atlantic at 2am, January 16. Yes, that’s a demanding time, but it’s a simultaneous broadcast with the US.

If UK viewers hope to stream the show, then you can do so on NOW.