Marvel Snap has an ever-shifting meta as new cards are added and new strategies are devised by the game’s dedicated fanbase. Still, there are going to be some powerful decks that you can always rely on to make an impact on the battlefield. These popular decks are perfect for any beginners struggling to break into the current meta, or even experienced players looking to shake things up.

Sera Miracle - Marvel Snap

Ant-Man

Angela

Colleen Wing

Mojo

Mysterio

Scarlet Witch

Star Lord

Bishop

Maximus

Dracula

Sera

America Chavez

This deck once again uses Sera to make things cheaper across the board while the rest of the deck seeks to buff each other’s power at every available opportunity. While it doesn’t have any huge power cards, if you can work out the synergy involved with having lots of cards at the same locations then you won’t need them.

There is a particularly good combination here between Dracula and America Chaves. At the end of the game, you must discard a card from your hand to determine Dracula’s strength, and America Chaves guarantees you’ll draw her on the final turn of every game, letting you get her 9 strength onto the field for much cheaper.

Aero Death - Marvel Snap

Nova

The Hood

Yondu

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Mysterio

Deathlok

Killmonger

Wave

Aero

Magneto

Death

This deck is another that focuses a lot on destroying your cards. Death requires at least three cards to be destroyed during the game before you can play them. There are a few ways to do this. First, there are cards like Nova and Bucky Barns, which actually get more powerful when you destroy them with Carnage or Killmonger.

Alternatively, you have Aero and Magneto, who can move cards around on the field. This will allow you to stomp down with Deathlok and destroy a bunch of your opponent's cards at once.

ZabuCula – Marvel Snap

Sunspot

Zero

Armor

Zabu

Dracula

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Typhoid Mary

Red Skull

America Chavez

Magneto

The Infinaut

Zabu’s ability is a huge help, but it’s Dracula that really comes in clutch here. Dracula will have zero power until the end of the game, at which point you can discard a card to give Dracula its power. With this deck stuffed with cards like Red Skull, Magneto, and The Infinaut, which all have loads of power, you’ll easily be able to give Dracular great stats.

Zabu makes Dracula cost two less energy, which also helps get great cards like Enchantress and Typhoid Mary onto the field on the cheap.

Shuri Zero – Marvel Snap

Zero

Ebony Maw

Armor

Zabu

Sauron

Maximus

Shuri

Attuma

Typhoid Mary

Taskmaster

Red Skull

Arnim Zola

Zero is the key to this deck, as his ability removes the ability of the next card you play. This allows you to get cards with negative abilities onto the field without too much trouble. This is especially useful in combination with Typhoid Mary or Red Skull. Alternatively, you could go all-out on these cards, as Shuri will double the power of the next card played, meaning your best cards will have such an overwhelming amount of power that their debuffs aren’t an issue.

Zabu Darkhawk – Marvel Snap

Korg

Quinjet

Black Widow

Sentinel

Mystique

Zabu

Darkhawk

Moongirl

Rock Slide

White Queen

Devil Dinosaur

America Chavez

Once again, Zabu is here to make things cheaper, and this time it's a combination of Darkhawk and Rock Slide that will do the damage. While Darkhawk only has one power by default, he gains power based on the number of cards in the opponent’s deck. Rock Slide and Korg will both put useless rock cards in the opponent’s deck, beefing up their stack and Darkhawk’s power. Plus, with Moongirl’s ability to duplicate your hand, you could bring out multiple copies of everything here.