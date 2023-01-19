Every sub-camp in Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak

If you want to fast-travel around locations in Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll need sub-camps. You can stop by sub-camps to change your equipment, eat food, and keep up a supply of items. The fast travel function is probably the most useful overall, but sub-camps are handy for a bunch of reasons.

If you’ve just started playing MH Rise, you should try to unlock all possible sub-camps, and to do that you’ll need to first find good locations, and then clear through an optional side quest for each. For everything you need to find all of the sub-camps in MHR and Sunbreak, just look through our guide below.

Shrine Ruins sub-camp location – MH Rise

The Shrine Ruins hides the first sub-camp for you to find, and it is located high up on a hill near the rear of the area. To find this sub-camp, run up the spiky hill between areas 9, 10, 12, and 13. You’ll be able to find vines and other things you can use to climb up. You’ll unlock the necessary side quest once you return to Kamura, and you’ll be able to use this sub-camp once that is complete.

Frost Islands sub-camp locations – MH Rise

There are two more sub-camps to find in the Frost Islands. The first is located between areas 6 and 7 – just climb up on the cliff that divides these areas to find it. The same goes for the second sub-camp in this area, located between area 8 and 10. Once again just climb up onto the cliff to find it nestled inside a dome-like structure.

Sandy Plains sub-camp locations – MH Rise

The Sandy Plains has another two sub-camps to locate. The first can be found between area 2 and area 7. This one is high up on some ruins – you can travel here more easily by using the Great Wirebugs which are through the cave immediately to the left of your starting camp. The second sub-camp in the Sandy Plains is found next to an oasis nestled between areas 8 and 9. Again, you can climb between the two areas and drop down into the oasis, or if you searched near area 9, you should find a hole in the rocks that’ll let you access this sub-camp.

Flooded Forest sub-camp location – MH Rise

Just the one sub-camp to be found in the Flooded Forest, and it’s between area 6 and 11. This one is atop a cliff that you’ve probably already passed by multiple times. Investigate the nearby area to either locate vines to climb, or just wallrun all the way to the top.

Lava Caverns sub-camp locations – MH Rise

Two more sub-camps are in the Lava Caverns. For the first sub-camp here, stay above ground and head up the mountain to the edge of area 10 – this is the Northernmost point of the map while above ground. The second sub-camp is fairly easy to find once you know where to go. Take a look at the circular formation between areas 3, 6, and 7. Travel here to unlock the sub-camp side quest for this area.

Jungle sub-camp location – Sunbreak

There’s just one sub-camp in Sunbreak’s Jungle. It’s tough to spot unless you know where to look. Travel to the bamboo forest in area 3, and check the right side of the cliff overlooking the forest. You’ll see a line of Golden Spiribugs that lead up towards an alcove, and inside is the sub-camp location.

Citadel sub-camp location – Sunbreak

One more sub-camp to find in Sunbreak’s Citadel location. Go to area 4 and check the North wall to find it coated with vines you can climb. Check your minimap and you’ll see clearly that there’s an area you can enter here. Stick to the wall, enter the passage, and you’ll find the sub-camp, along with a Relic nearby.

That’s all of the sub-camps in Monster Hunter Rise and the Sunbreak expansion. These camps will make exploring and hunting monsters easier than ever.