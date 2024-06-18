Minecraft: how to get every Armor Trim Smithing Template
Armor Trims are a relatively new item in Minecraft, added in the 1.20 update. These let you kit out your armor in unique fashion, adding colored patterns of your choosing. To apply them though, you’ll need a Smithing Template, which are semi-rare items that only appear in specific locations and structures throughout Minecraft’s world.
Moreover, each template only has a small chance of appearing in its respective structures, so you may have to spend a while hunting for each one. We’ll explain how to find each template and their chances of spawning so you can fill out your collection. If you need to know how to use these templates, or how to copy them to make more, check out our guide on how to apply Armor Trims in Minecraft.
Table of Contents
- Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template
- Sentry Armor Trim
- Vex Armor Trim
- Wild Armor Trim
- Coast Armor Trim
- Dune Armor Trim
- Ward Armor Trim
- Silence Armor Trim
- Snout Armor Trim
- Rib Armor Trim
- Eye Armor Trim
- Spire Armor Trim
- Tide Armor Trim
- Wayfinder Armor Trim
- Raiser Armor Trim
- Shaper Armor Trim
- Host Armor Trim
- Bolt Armor Trim
- Flow Armor Trim
Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template
While this template doesn’t give you an Armor Trim, it is the most important template in the whole game, as it’s required to upgrade Diamond equipment into Netherite. The template spawns in Bastion Remnants, with a 100% chance to spawn in the treasure chest at the center of the structure, and a 10% chance to spawn in the other random chests scattered throughout.
Sentry Armor Trim
These are found in Pillager Outpost chests, with a 25% chance for up to two appear.
Vex Armor Trim
These are found in Woodland Mansion chests, with a 50% chance for one to appear.
Wild Armor Trim
These are found in Jungle Pyramid chests, with a 33.3% chance for up to two to appear.
Coast Armor Trim
These are found in Shipwreck chests, with a 16.7% chance for up to two to appear.
Dune Armor Trim
These are found in Desert Pyramid chests, with a 14.3% chance for up to two to appear.
Ward Armor Trim
These are found in Ancient City chests, with a 5% chance for one to appear.
Silence Armor Trim
These are found in Ancient City chests, with a 1.2% chance for one to appear.
Snout Armor Trim
These are found in Bastion Remnant chests, with an 8.3% chance for one to appear.
Rib Armor Trim
These are found in Nether Fortress chests, with a 6.7% chance for one to appear.
Eye Armor Trim
These are found in Strongholds. They have a 100% chance to appear in a library chest, and a 10% chance to appear in altar chests.
Spire Armor Trim
These are found in End City chests, with a 6.7% chance for one to appear.
Tide Armor Trim
These are dropped by Elder Guardians with a 20% chance for one to drop. The Looting enchantment does not affect this chance.
Wayfinder Armor Trim
These have an 8.3% chance of being uncovered when a Brush is used on Suspicious Gravel in Trail Ruins. Check out our guide on how to uncover Trail Ruins in Minecraft if you want to know more.
Raiser Armor Trim
These have an 8.3% chance of being uncovered when a Brush is used on Suspicious Gravel in Trail Ruins.
Shaper Armor Trim
These have an 8.3% chance of being uncovered when a Brush is used on Suspicious Gravel in Trail Ruins.
Host Armor Trim
These have an 8.3% chance of being uncovered when a Brush is used on Suspicious Gravel in Trail Ruins.
Bolt Armor Trim
These are found in Trial Chamber vaults, with a 5.4% chance of one being given. Check out our guide on how to find a Trial Chamber in Minecraft to track them down more easily.
Flow Armor Trim
These are found in Ominous Vaults, with a 22.5% chance of one being given. We have a guide on how to start an Ominous Trial in Minecraft if you need to get your hands on a key.