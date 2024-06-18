Video Games

Minecraft: how to get every Armor Trim Smithing Template

How to get every Armor Trim Smithing Template in Minecraft

Ryan Woodrow

Armor Trim Smithing Templates
Armor Trim Smithing Templates / Mojang

Armor Trims are a relatively new item in Minecraft, added in the 1.20 update. These let you kit out your armor in unique fashion, adding colored patterns of your choosing. To apply them though, you’ll need a Smithing Template, which are semi-rare items that only appear in specific locations and structures throughout Minecraft’s world.

Moreover, each template only has a small chance of appearing in its respective structures, so you may have to spend a while hunting for each one. We’ll explain how to find each template and their chances of spawning so you can fill out your collection. If you need to know how to use these templates, or how to copy them to make more, check out our guide on how to apply Armor Trims in Minecraft.

Table of Contents

  1. Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template
  2. Sentry Armor Trim
  3. Vex Armor Trim
  4. Wild Armor Trim
  5. Coast Armor Trim
  6. Dune Armor Trim
  7. Ward Armor Trim
  8. Silence Armor Trim
  9. Snout Armor Trim
  10. Rib Armor Trim
  11. Eye Armor Trim
  12. Spire Armor Trim
  13. Tide Armor Trim
  14. Wayfinder Armor Trim
  15. Raiser Armor Trim
  16. Shaper Armor Trim
  17. Host Armor Trim
  18. Bolt Armor Trim
  19. Flow Armor Trim

Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template

Minecraft Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template
Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template / Mojang

While this template doesn’t give you an Armor Trim, it is the most important template in the whole game, as it’s required to upgrade Diamond equipment into Netherite. The template spawns in Bastion Remnants, with a 100% chance to spawn in the treasure chest at the center of the structure, and a 10% chance to spawn in the other random chests scattered throughout.

Sentry Armor Trim

Minecraft Sentry Armor Trim
Sentry Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Pillager Outpost chests, with a 25% chance for up to two appear.

Vex Armor Trim

Minecraft Vex Armor Trim
Vex Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Woodland Mansion chests, with a 50% chance for one to appear.

Wild Armor Trim

Minecraft Wild Armor Trim
Wild Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Jungle Pyramid chests, with a 33.3% chance for up to two to appear.

Coast Armor Trim

Minecraft Coast Armor Trim
Coast Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Shipwreck chests, with a 16.7% chance for up to two to appear.

Dune Armor Trim

Minecraft Dune Armor Trim
Dune Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Desert Pyramid chests, with a 14.3% chance for up to two to appear.

Ward Armor Trim

Minecraft Ward Armor Trim
Ward Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Ancient City chests, with a 5% chance for one to appear.

Silence Armor Trim

Minecraft Silence Armor Trim
Silence Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Ancient City chests, with a 1.2% chance for one to appear.

Snout Armor Trim

Minecraft Silence Armor Trim
Silence Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Bastion Remnant chests, with an 8.3% chance for one to appear.

Rib Armor Trim

Minecraft Rib Armor Trim
Rib Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Nether Fortress chests, with a 6.7% chance for one to appear.

Eye Armor Trim

Minecraft Eye Armor Trim
Eye Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Strongholds. They have a 100% chance to appear in a library chest, and a 10% chance to appear in altar chests.

Spire Armor Trim

Minecraft Spire Armor Trim
Spire Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in End City chests, with a 6.7% chance for one to appear.

Tide Armor Trim

Minecraft Tide Armor Trim
Tide Armor Trim / Mojang

These are dropped by Elder Guardians with a 20% chance for one to drop. The Looting enchantment does not affect this chance.

Wayfinder Armor Trim

Minecraft Wayfinder Armor Trim
Wayfinder Armor Trim / Mojang

These have an 8.3% chance of being uncovered when a Brush is used on Suspicious Gravel in Trail Ruins. Check out our guide on how to uncover Trail Ruins in Minecraft if you want to know more.

Raiser Armor Trim

Minecraft Raiser Armor Trim
Raiser Armor Trim / Mojang

These have an 8.3% chance of being uncovered when a Brush is used on Suspicious Gravel in Trail Ruins.

Shaper Armor Trim

Minecraft Shaper Armor Trim
Shaper Armor Trim / Mojang

These have an 8.3% chance of being uncovered when a Brush is used on Suspicious Gravel in Trail Ruins.

Host Armor Trim

Minecraft Host Armor Trim
Host Armor Trim / Mojang

These have an 8.3% chance of being uncovered when a Brush is used on Suspicious Gravel in Trail Ruins.

Bolt Armor Trim

Minecraft Bolt Armor Trim
Bolt Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Trial Chamber vaults, with a 5.4% chance of one being given. Check out our guide on how to find a Trial Chamber in Minecraft to track them down more easily.

Flow Armor Trim

Minecraft Flow Armor Trim
Flow Armor Trim / Mojang

These are found in Ominous Vaults, with a 22.5% chance of one being given. We have a guide on how to start an Ominous Trial in Minecraft if you need to get your hands on a key.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides