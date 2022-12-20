Missing: Rosie solution for Goat Simulator 3

Skip to main content
Missing Rosie Goat Simulator 3: how to find the white rhino

Missing Rosie Goat Simulator 3: how to find the white rhino

How to find the missing albino rhino Rosie in Goat Simulator 3
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

How to find the missing albino rhino Rosie in Goat Simulator 3

As you explore the world of Goat Simulator 3, you will eventually come across a zoo. It’s always nice to see the animals, only one of the outer walls has been broken open, and it seems that the rare albino rhino Rosie has either escaped, or been kidnapped. It’s a horrifying situation either way, so no other hero can save the day than a goat.

In this guide we’ll be breaking down how to solve the Missing: Rosie challenge in Goat Simulator 3, with full instructions on how to find and save Rosie from a perilous position.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to find Rosie the Rhino – Goat Simulator 3

goat sim rhino rosie (5)

The challenge starts at the front of the zoo, where you’ll see a wall broken open which Rosie has left the zoo from. Walk into her pen to start the challenge.

You’ll also see some zoo workers here investigating the scene, and you’ll see one staring at a large pile of poop. This, believe it or not, is a hint.

You’ll be able to find more poop nearby, and it acts as a breadcrumb trail. Follow the poop to the left of the zoo entrance and through the car park, over a wall at the end.

goat sim rhino rosie (3)

Follow the trail of poop up into the hills, and you’ll find a yellow ladder to help you continue to climb.

After the yellow ladder, you’ll be able to see Rosie in a cage to your left, along with a Poacher that may even kick her. Boo!

goat sim rhino rosie (2)

You can open the cage and rip the Poacher out, if you wish. Then you’ll have to use your powerful goat tongue to grab Rosie, and carry her back to her pen at the zoo. It’s a better home for her than with the Poacher, at least.

goat sim rhino rosie (4)

Once you return Rosie to her natural habitat, you’ll be able to transform into an Angry Goat – otherwise known as a rhino.

goat sim rhino rosie (1)
Guides

Missing: Rosie solution for Goat Simulator 3

By Dave Aubrey
goat simulator bigfoot (1)
Guides

How to find and catch Bigfoot in Goat Simulator 3

By Dave Aubrey
image3
Guides

How to play Star Wars' Imperial March in Goat Simulator 3

By Dave Aubrey
Fortnite path leading up to the cozy lodge
Guides

How to complete every Winterfest challenge in Fortnite with ease

By Ryan Woodrow
dual-sense-edge-1
Reviews

DualSense Edge hands-on: PS5’s expensive pro controller feels premium and intuitive

By Paolo Sirio
high-on-life
News

High on Life is now more popular than Minecraft on Xbox Game Pass

By Kirk McKeand
Fortnite Chapter 3 promo art, Spider-Man in the center
News

The FTC fines Fortnite developer $520m for duping "millions of players"

By Kirk McKeand
xbox-series-xs
Guides

Some features you might not have known about on your new Xbox Series X/S

By Ryan Woodrow