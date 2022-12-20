Missing: Rosie solution for Goat Simulator 3

Missing Rosie Goat Simulator 3: how to find the white rhino
As you explore the world of Goat Simulator 3, you will eventually come across a zoo. It’s always nice to see the animals, only one of the outer walls has been broken open, and it seems that the rare albino rhino Rosie has either escaped, or been kidnapped. It’s a horrifying situation either way, so no other hero can save the day than a goat.
In this guide we’ll be breaking down how to solve the Missing: Rosie challenge in Goat Simulator 3, with full instructions on how to find and save Rosie from a perilous position.
How to find Rosie the Rhino – Goat Simulator 3
The challenge starts at the front of the zoo, where you’ll see a wall broken open which Rosie has left the zoo from. Walk into her pen to start the challenge.
You’ll also see some zoo workers here investigating the scene, and you’ll see one staring at a large pile of poop. This, believe it or not, is a hint.
You’ll be able to find more poop nearby, and it acts as a breadcrumb trail. Follow the poop to the left of the zoo entrance and through the car park, over a wall at the end.
Follow the trail of poop up into the hills, and you’ll find a yellow ladder to help you continue to climb.
After the yellow ladder, you’ll be able to see Rosie in a cage to your left, along with a Poacher that may even kick her. Boo!
You can open the cage and rip the Poacher out, if you wish. Then you’ll have to use your powerful goat tongue to grab Rosie, and carry her back to her pen at the zoo. It’s a better home for her than with the Poacher, at least.
Once you return Rosie to her natural habitat, you’ll be able to transform into an Angry Goat – otherwise known as a rhino.