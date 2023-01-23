When Monster Hunter Rise’s Sunbreak expansion releases on Xbox and PlayStation

Monster Hunter Rise just launched on PS5 and Xbox, and it has been a huge success, with more hunters than ever before finally taking a dive into Kamura Village. The new PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the game is excellent too, as we outline in our preliminary MHR port report.

But console players are being left with one big question: when will MH Rise’s Sunbreak expansion launch on Xbox and PlayStation?

The Sunbreak expansion has been available since June on PC and Nintendo Switch, but console players will be left waiting just a little bit longer. Before then, make sure to unlock all available sub-camps.

Monster Hunter Rise is huge, but Sunbreak has even more to find and discover.

We do, luckily, have some official information on when console players will be able to start enjoying the Sunbreak expansion, complete with all its new areas, missions, and monsters.

In a tweet from December of last year, the official Monster Hunter Twitter account confirmed that the Sunbreak expansion will launch in the vague release window of ‘Spring 2023’.

This isn’t the kind of definitive answer that most fans are hoping for, but we can likely narrow down that release window to being late April at the earliest, but most likely May or early June.

Sunbreak is a huge expansion, essentially adding as much content as the main game, and possibly even more over time with the consistent updates the game has had thus far on Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s an attractive package, but MHR players should rest assured that the base game has more than 100 hours of gameplay to enjoy. For proof, just try getting to grips with every weapon style.