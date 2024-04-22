Video Games

Palworld 0.2.3.0 patch notes: everything new in April 22 update for PC and Xbox

After the recent content update, Palworld has a few bugs to fix and tweaks to make to the balancing of new features and items. It will be a little while before major new features are added, but the team at Pocketpair is still plugging away with regular patches that fix some of the game’s most pressing issues.

If you’ve just downloaded the latest update and want to know what’s in it, then we’ll fill you in on all the details.

Relaxaurus swimming in a lake
Palworld 0.2.3.0 is a small but important patch. / Pocketpair

This patch is 2.3GB in download size on PC. The Xbox version of the update is set to roll out in 12 to 24 hours. Here are the full patch notes:

Balance Adjustment

  • The electric egg incubator now has increased hatching speed. Hatches at 1.5 times the normal rate

Optimization

  • Optimized the processing load on dedicated servers

Bug Fixes

  • You can now pet some pals that could not be pet due to a bug that prevented the "pet" option from working correctly
  • Fixed an issue where base pals would sometimes collide with each other on dedicated servers
  • Fixed other minor bugs
