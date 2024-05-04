The best Star Wars Day sales on PC, Switch, PS5, and Xbox
May the Fourth be with you — it’s Star Wars Day, and the celebrations are well and truly kicking off. We’ve already seen Star Wars-heavy content added to Fortnite v29.40, with just about every game mode getting something from a galaxy far, far away — including a Star Wars takeover in LEGO Fortnite v29.40.
To celebrate the momentous occasion, there’s also a whole host of sales on Star Wars games on just about every platform — from Xbox Series X|S and PS5 to PC, both EGS and Steam, and Nintendo Switch. Offerings vary depending on each platform, so we’ve listed out the best Star Wars day sales on every platform.
PS5 Star Wars Day sales
The PlayStation Store has a pretty healthy selection of sales for Star Wars Day, but it’s worth noting that most of them are only available if you’ve got PS Plus. Most active players will probably have PS Plus anyway, so it’s not a huge deal, but if you don’t then it might be worth grabbing a month of the subscription if you plan on picking up a few games in the sales.
Here’s the full list of PS5 Star Wars Day sales:
- Super Star Wars – $4.99 off
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter – 50% off
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter – 50% off
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge – 50% off
- Star Wars Republic Commando – 50% off
- Star Wars Episode I Racer – 50% off
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast – 50% off
- Star Wars Heritage Pack – 60% off
- Star Wars PS4 Mega Bundle – 30% off
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster – 30% off
- Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball – 65% off
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – 75% off
- Star Wars Battlefront II – 70% off
- Star Wars: Squadrons – 95% off
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 90% off
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 55% off
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge - Enhanced Edition – 66% off
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition – 75% off
Xbox Star Wars Day sales
Most of the Star Wars Day sales on Xbox are similar to the PlayStation sales, but there’s a few extras here thanks to the Xbox Series X|S’s backwards compatibility with original Xbox and Xbox 360 games. Some of these are also on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play, so make sure you double check that before checking out.
Here’s the full list of Xbox Star Wars Day sales:
- (360) LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga – 75% off
- (360) Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – 75% off
- (360) Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II – 75% off
- (Xbox) Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic – 50% off
- (Xbox) Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic II – 50% off
- (Xbox) Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – 50% off
- (Xbox) Star Wars Republic Commando – 50% off
- Star Wars Episode I Racer – 50% off
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster – 30% off
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 90% off
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 55% off
- Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition – 85% off
- Star Wars Squadrons – 95% off
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition – $8.99
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle – 90% off
- Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 75% off
Nintendo Switch Star Wars Day sales
The Nintendo Switch has the slimmest pickings of all the platforms, largely due to the much smaller selection of Star Wars titles available on the platform. Still, there are a few good sales for Switch fans, although price-wise everything is the same as it is on other platforms.
Here’s the full list of Switch Star Wars Day sales:
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – 50% off
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – 50% off
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – 50% off
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast – 50% off
- Star Wars Episode I Racer – 50% off
- Star Wars Republic Commando – 50% off
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – 50% off
- Star Wars Heritage Bundle – 50% off
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Bundle – 55% off
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster – 30% off
- Star Wars Pinball – 65% off
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 75% off
PC Star Wars Day sales
There are two different storefronts to look at for PC Star Wars Day sales — Steam and the Epic Games Store, and between the two there are dozens of games on sale. Steam, of course, has a much bigger library of legacy Star Wars games, and some deeper sales, but for the most part, everything on EGS is also discounted on Steam for roughly the same amount.
Epic Games Store Star Wars Day sales
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – 75% off
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition – 88% off
- Star Wars: Squadrons – 95% off
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 90% off
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 55% off
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle – 90% off
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 75% off
Steam Star Wars Day sales
- Star Wars Battlefront – 75% off
- Star Wars Battlefront II – 70% off
- Star Wars: Squadrons – 95% off
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 90% off
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 55% off
- Star Wars Jedi Bundle – 70% off
- Star Wars Complete Collection – 67% off
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – 75% off
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II – 75% off
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – 75% off
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II – 75% off
- Star Wars Episode I Racer – 75% off
- Star Wars Classic Collection – 81% off
- Many, many more on Steam search