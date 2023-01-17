Persona 3 Portable: Justice Arcana Ken Amada social link guide

Ken will join the team in Persona 3 Portable late in your journey, but is one of the strongest members you can recruit. If you play as the female protagonist you can start a social link with him, and despite being 11 years old, he is also a romance option.

Here is everything you need to know about the Justice social link.

Justice Arcana social link: What is Melchizedek?

You will have to be level 59 before you can craft Melchizedek. You also have to max out the Justice Arcana social link by talking to Ken in the dorm at night. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Melchizedek is only weak to Dark-type one-hit KO moves, but this weakness can be negated with the right accessory or enough Homunculi in your inventory. It also learns how to repel these attacks at higher levels. It deals strong physical damage to enemies and also learns healing and support moves.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Vicious Strike

Vicious Strike Start - Mediarahan

Mediarahan Start - Auto-Mataru

Auto-Mataru Level 60 - Weapons Master

Weapons Master Level 64 - Akasha Arts

Akasha Arts Level 65 - Repel Dark

Repel Dark Level 69 - God’s Hand

Justice Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Ken Amada?

Only the female protagonist can start the social link with Ken, and it is possible to romance him. The Justice Arcana social link is one of the late game social links, and can only be started after September 1.

Speak to Ken in the dorm at night to start this social link.

To start the link you will need to speak to Ken in the dorm at night. You must have Max rank Courage in order to ask him out. He is available in the dorm some Tuesdays, and every Thursday at night, where you can take him out to dinner.

Justice Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Ken Amada

It is advised that you bring a Justice persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to hang out with Ken more than 10 times in order to max out the link. Despite being a late-game link, he can take some time to max out.

Ken can call you on your days off, and can hang out with you as you walk Koromaru. Agreeing on a day off will increase his affection but will not result in a rank-up. Walking Koromaru with him will award you three affection points for both characters. There is also a chance to meet another character while out.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. If you do not choose the romance dialogue, you will enter the friendship route, which gives the same amount of affection, even though there are fewer options. The correct dialogue options are: