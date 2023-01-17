Persona 3 Portable: All missing people in Tartarus, deadlines, and where to find them

The further into Persona 3 Portable you get the more likely it is for people to go missing. When you rescue them from Tartarus they will give you some fairly valuable rewards for their safe return. Some characters important to social links can also go missing in Tartarus, and if you fail to find them before the deadline the social link will be broken.

However, it can be a good idea to delay your trip into Tartarus until everyone has gone missing for the month. This will allow you to rescue them as you go, and stops you from having to repeat floors in order to complete all of the objectives.

Here’s a list of all the people that go missing in Tartarus, rewards, important dates, and where you can find them.

Deadline: July 7

June 18 - Ayako Yoshimoto - Found on 45F

- Ayako Yoshimoto - Found on Reward: Recarm

Recarm June 26 - Kenjiro Tsutsumi - Found on 51F

- Kenjiro Tsutsumi - Found on Reward: ¥40,000

¥40,000 June 26 - Yoshimi Miyama - Found on 61F

- Yoshimi Miyama - Found on Reward: Shirt of Chivalry

Deadline: August 6

August 3 - Yatsuko Murabayashi - Found on 69F

- Yatsuko Murabayashi - Found on Reward: 6x Emerald

6x Emerald August 3 - Shuichi Mimura - Found on 83F

- Shuichi Mimura - Found on Reward: Divine Grace

Deadline: September 5

August 19 - Onozuka Setsuki - Found on 95F

- Onozuka Setsuki - Found on Reward: Matarukaja

Matarukaja August 29 - Hirotaka Tanigami - Found on 101F

- Hirotaka Tanigami - Found on Reward: 20x Malachite

20x Malachite September 3 - Reiko Makita - Found on 108F

- Reiko Makita - Found on Reward: Mediarama

Bunkichi Kitamura

Deadline: October 4

September 12 - Bunkichi Kitamura - Found on 120F Hierophant Social Link

- Bunkichi Kitamura - Found on Hierophant Social Link Reward: 10x Homunculus

10x Homunculus September 22 - Aki Kurobe - Found on 131F

- Aki Kurobe - Found on Reward: Slash Repeller

Slash Repeller September 22 - Yasunobu Shimozono - Found on 137F

- Yasunobu Shimozono - Found on Reward: ¥100,000

Deadline: November 3

October 21 - Maiko Oohashi - Found on 149F Hanged Man Social Link

- Maiko Oohashi - Found on Hanged Man Social Link Reward: Felt Doll

Felt Doll October 21 - Ryohei Nakatsugawa - Found on 152F

- Ryohei Nakatsugawa - Found on Reward: High Counter

High Counter October 30 - Takeko Hirooka - Found on 158F

- Takeko Hirooka - Found on Reward: Endure

Maiko Oohashi

Deadline: December 3

November 27 - Tomoyuki Itami - Found on 168F

- Tomoyuki Itami - Found on Reward: Phys Boost

Phys Boost November 28 - Katsue Sugi - Found on 175F

- Katsue Sugi - Found on Reward: Tetrakarn

Tetrakarn November 28 - Yumiko Sasamaki - Found on 185F

- Yumiko Sasamaki - Found on Reward: 2x Luxury Coin

Deadline: December 31

December 22 - Nobuko Fukuichi - Found on 203F

- Nobuko Fukuichi - Found on Reward: 8x Diamond

Deadline: January 31