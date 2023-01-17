Persona 3 Portable: All missing people in Tartarus, deadlines, and where to find them
Let no one get lost in their trip through Tartarus
The further into Persona 3 Portable you get the more likely it is for people to go missing. When you rescue them from Tartarus they will give you some fairly valuable rewards for their safe return. Some characters important to social links can also go missing in Tartarus, and if you fail to find them before the deadline the social link will be broken.
However, it can be a good idea to delay your trip into Tartarus until everyone has gone missing for the month. This will allow you to rescue them as you go, and stops you from having to repeat floors in order to complete all of the objectives.
Here’s a list of all the people that go missing in Tartarus, rewards, important dates, and where you can find them.
Deadline: July 7
- June 18 - Ayako Yoshimoto - Found on 45F
- Reward: Recarm
- June 26 - Kenjiro Tsutsumi - Found on 51F
- Reward: ¥40,000
- June 26 - Yoshimi Miyama - Found on 61F
- Reward: Shirt of Chivalry
Deadline: August 6
- August 3 - Yatsuko Murabayashi - Found on 69F
- Reward: 6x Emerald
- August 3 - Shuichi Mimura - Found on 83F
- Reward: Divine Grace
Deadline: September 5
- August 19 - Onozuka Setsuki - Found on 95F
- Reward: Matarukaja
- August 29 - Hirotaka Tanigami - Found on 101F
- Reward: 20x Malachite
- September 3 - Reiko Makita - Found on 108F
- Reward: Mediarama
Deadline: October 4
- September 12 - Bunkichi Kitamura - Found on 120F Hierophant Social Link
- Reward: 10x Homunculus
- September 22 - Aki Kurobe - Found on 131F
- Reward: Slash Repeller
- September 22 - Yasunobu Shimozono - Found on 137F
- Reward: ¥100,000
Deadline: November 3
- October 21 - Maiko Oohashi - Found on 149F Hanged Man Social Link
- Reward: Felt Doll
- October 21 - Ryohei Nakatsugawa - Found on 152F
- Reward: High Counter
- October 30 - Takeko Hirooka - Found on 158F
- Reward: Endure
Deadline: December 3
- November 27 - Tomoyuki Itami - Found on 168F
- Reward: Phys Boost
- November 28 - Katsue Sugi - Found on 175F
- Reward: Tetrakarn
- November 28 - Yumiko Sasamaki - Found on 185F
- Reward: 2x Luxury Coin
Deadline: December 31
- December 22 - Nobuko Fukuichi - Found on 203F
- Reward: 8x Diamond
Deadline: January 31
- January 15 - Fumika Teramoto - Found on 224F
- Reward: Soma
- January 15 - Mitsutoshi Okimoto - Found on 250F
- Reward: Salvation