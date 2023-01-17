Skip to main content
Persona 3 Portable: Hanged Man Arcana the girl at the shrine social link guide

Get to know Maiko Oohashi, the runaway girl at the shrine

The Hanged Man social link is a good one to start early, as Maiko is available even when there isn’t school. She also introduces you to the Sun Arcana social link, so you’ll need to deepen your bond in order to get this one.

Here is everything you need to know about the Hanged Man social link.

You will have to be level 67 before you can craft Attis, and have maxed out the Hanged Man Arcana social link by talking to Maiko at Naganaki Shrine. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Attis is based around sacrificing itself in order to revive or heal up the rest of your team. It’s tricky to use but can be powerful with other healers on your team. It’s only weak to Light, but can repel this starting at level 71. It also resists all physical attacks.

Here are the moves it learns:

  • Start - Recarmdra
  • Start - Ghastly Wail
  • Start - Megidola
  • Level 70 - Samarecarm
  • Level 71 - Repel Light
  • Level 75 - Enduring Soul
The Hanged Man Arcana social link can be started any time after May 6. To initiate it, you must first buy a Mad Bull from the vending machine in the 2F of the dorm, and Takoyaki from the stand in Iwatodai Strip Mall. Then talk to Maiko at Naganaki Shrine. She is standing by the jungle gym.

After you have given her the Takoyaki and Mad Bull, you can start the social link the next time you see her. Maiko will be available at the shrine on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday during the daytime.

A person that goes missing on October 21, will stop the Hanged Man social link, and it will be canceled forever if not rescued from Tartarus before the full moon November 3. They can be found on 120F.

It is advised that you bring a Hanged Man persona with you to max out this social link. Otherwise, you will have to visit Maiko more than ten times to deepen your bond. Maiko will not call you, or talk to you at lunchtime, so it can be hard to determine when your bond will deepen.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. There are also some slight differences between the boy and girl protagonists. We played using the girl. The correct dialogue options are:

  • Rank 1 - Choose any.
  • Rank 2 - Sure, let’s go.
  • Rank 3 - Don’t worry, he’ll be there.
  • Rank 4 - Of course, they love you!
  • Rank 5 - That’s mean.
    • That isn’t true.
  • Rank 6 - Calm down, okay?
    • That’s good enough.
  • Rank 7 - Choose any.
  • Rank 8 - How about hamburgers?
    • Good girl!
    • Your dad.
  • Rank 9 - We’re friends forever.
  • Rank 10 - I won’t forget.

