Persona 3 Portable: Hermit Arcana Saori Hasegawa social link guide

A new character who is exclusive to the female protagonist’s route is mature student Saori Hasegawa. She is a member of whichever committee you join in the school. She is one of the earlier social links you can start, and will last as long as school is open.

Here is everything you need to know about the Hermit social link.

Hermit Arcana social link: What is Arahabaki?

You will have to be level 60 before you can craft Arahabaki. You also have to max out the Hermit Arcana social link by talking to Saori at the committee meetings. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Arahabaki starts out weak, as it has two weaknesses to both Ice and Strike. However, it later nullifies or reflects those leaving it with an impressive number of resistances. While it might take some time to get it to work, this is a persona to invest in.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Virus Breath

Virus Breath Start - Vicious Strike

Vicious Strike Start - Auto-Maraku

- Auto-Maraku Level 62 - Alertness

Alertness Level 64 - Tetrakarn

Tetrakarn Level 66 - Repel Ice

Repel Ice Level 67 - Null Ice

Hermit Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Saori Hasegawa?

The Hermit Arcana social link will be started on May 8. Ms. Torumi will come to you in the morning and tell you that you have to join either the library or the infirmary committee. You can choose either of these, the only thing it changes is where you will find Saori after school.

You can choose to join either the library or the infirmary committee to get started with Saori.

If you choose the library committee, Saori will stand outside your classroom near the bathrooms. If you choose the infirmary committee, she will be on 1F outside the Nurse’s Office. She is available on Tuesday and Thursday after school.

Hermit Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Saori Hasegawa

It is advised that you bring a Hermit persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to attend the committee more than 10 times in order to max out the link. As Saori is available for a long time, her link is one of the harder ones to rank up.

Saori can call you during your days off, and also come to you at lunchtime to ask if you are coming to the club. Agreeing at lunchtime will usually increase your social rank, but agreeing on a day off never will.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: