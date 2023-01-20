Persona 4 Golden: Magician Arcana Yosuke Hanamura social link guide

Yosuke acts as your best friend in Persona 4 Golden and is the very first social link you’ll unlock. As a party member, progressing through his social link will offer useful and often powerful abilities in combat, so you’ll want to make sure you max it out as early as you can.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Magician Arcana social link.

Magician Arcana social link: What is Mada?

Mada is one of the best late-game persona available to players, requiring players to be at level 78 to fuse it. You’ll also have to max out the Magician Arcana social link by growing your friendship with party member Yosuke.

Mada’s power is based around Fire-type attacks, but it has a weakness to Ice-type attacks, which are thankfully fairly rare in the late-game. Players should still equip Ice negating accessories if they want to use it. Mada is probably the strongest Fire-type attacker in the game, which is helpful in the late-game as most enemies are either weak or neutral to it, and few resist it.

Here are the moves Mada learns:

Start - Agidyne

- Agidyne Start - Foolish Whisper

- Foolish Whisper Start - Fire Boost

- Fire Boost Level 81 - Maragidyne

- Maragidyne Level 82 - Evade Ice

- Evade Ice Level 83 - Ailment Boost

- Ailment Boost Level 84 - Fire Amp

Magician Arcana Social Link: How to start the social link with Yosuke Hanamura

Yosuke’s Magician Arcana social link starts automatically on April 16. It’s activated by a story sequence, so players won’t have to go out of their way to get started.

After initiating the social link, Yosuke will be available to hang out with on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, except on days when it’s raining, during which he’s unavailable. He’s located on 2F of the Classroom building on weekdays, and at Junes on Sundays and holidays.

The last day to increase social link rank for the Magician Arcana is November 27, so if you want to max out the social link and unlock Mada and Yosuke’s ultimate Persona, Susano-o.

Magician Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Yosuke Hanamura

It’s recommended that players bring a Magician persona with them to max out this social link, otherwise it could take much longer than necessary to max out the link. Yosuke’s link is fairly easy to rank up, with very few requirements outside of spending time together and answering questions the right way.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: