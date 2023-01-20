Skip to main content
Persona 4 Golden: Priestess Arcana Yukiko Amagi social link guide

Max out your social link with the Amagi heiress

The quiet and reserved Yukiko is one of your closest confidants and friends in Persona 4 Golden and is one of the earlier social links you’ll unlock. As a party member, progressing through her social link will offer useful and often powerful abilities in combat, so you’ll want to make sure you max it out as early as you can.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Priestess Arcana social link.

Here are the moves Scathach learns:

  • Start - Mabufudyne
  • Start - Garudyne
  • Level 81 - Amrita
  • Level 82 - Magurudyne
  • Level 83 - Ice Amp
  • Level 84 - Wind Amp
  • Level 85 - Mind Charge
Yukiko’s Chariot Arcana social link starts automatically on May 17. It’s activated by a story sequence, so players won’t have to go out of their way to get started.

After initiating the social link, Yukiko will be available to hang out with on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and sometimes Sunday, except on days when it’s raining, during which she’s unavailable. She’s located 1F of the Classroom Building on weekdays, and at the South Shopping District on Sundays and holidays.

The last day to increase social link rank for the Priestess Arcana is November 27, so if you want to max out the social link and unlock Scathach and Yukiko’s ultimate Persona, Amaterasu.

It’s recommended that players bring a Priestess persona with them to max out this social link, otherwise it could take much longer than necessary to max out the link. Yukiko’s link is fairly easy to rank up, with very few requirements outside of spending time together and answering questions the right way, although some dialogue options will require Courage checks.

Yukiko is also one of the romanceable characters in Persona 4 Golden, with some dialogue choices changing depending on whether or not you enter into a relationship with her. These will be clearly marked.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are:

  • Rank 1 - Automatic.
  • Rank 2 - Going to apply for one?
    • Sounds good.
  • Rank 3 - Making dinner at the inn?
    • Good luck.
    • Count me in! (Level 4 Courage) / I don’t mind.
  • Rank 4 - Let’s eat! (Level 3 Courage) / Have you tried it?
    • There’s always next time.
    • It was fun.
  • Rank 5 - What’s all this for?
  • Rank 6 - Gotten any better yet?
    • Keep practicing.
    • They care about you.
  • Rank 7 - It’s okay.
  • Rank 8 - You were cool.
  • Rank 9 - For you.
    • Romance: I really like you.
  • Rank 10 - Choose any. 

