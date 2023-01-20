Persona 4 Golden: Priestess Arcana Yukiko Amagi social link guide

The quiet and reserved Yukiko is one of your closest confidants and friends in Persona 4 Golden and is one of the earlier social links you’ll unlock. As a party member, progressing through her social link will offer useful and often powerful abilities in combat, so you’ll want to make sure you max it out as early as you can.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Priestess Arcana social link.

Priestess Arcana social link: What is Scathach?

Scathach is a powerful late-game persona, requiring players to be at level 79 to fuse it. You’ll also have to max out the Priestess Arcana social link by growing your friendship with party member Yosuke.

Futsunushi’s power is based around Ice-type attacks, but it has a weakness to Fire-type attacks, which are fairly common in the late-game. Players should equip Fire negating accessories if they want to use it. Scathach is one of the strongest Ice-type attackers in the game, also gaining access to Wind and healing abilities, making it extremely versatile in combat.

Here are the moves Scathach learns:

Start - Mabufudyne

- Mabufudyne Start - Garudyne

- Garudyne Level 81 - Amrita

- Amrita Level 82 - Magurudyne

- Magurudyne Level 83 - Ice Amp

- Ice Amp Level 84 - Wind Amp

- Wind Amp Level 85 - Mind Charge

Priestess Arcana Social Link: How to start the social link with Yukiko Amagi

Yukiko’s Chariot Arcana social link starts automatically on May 17. It’s activated by a story sequence, so players won’t have to go out of their way to get started.

After initiating the social link, Yukiko will be available to hang out with on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and sometimes Sunday, except on days when it’s raining, during which she’s unavailable. She’s located 1F of the Classroom Building on weekdays, and at the South Shopping District on Sundays and holidays.

The last day to increase social link rank for the Priestess Arcana is November 27, so if you want to max out the social link and unlock Scathach and Yukiko’s ultimate Persona, Amaterasu.

Priestess Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Yukiko Amagi

It’s recommended that players bring a Priestess persona with them to max out this social link, otherwise it could take much longer than necessary to max out the link. Yukiko’s link is fairly easy to rank up, with very few requirements outside of spending time together and answering questions the right way, although some dialogue options will require Courage checks.

Yukiko is also one of the romanceable characters in Persona 4 Golden, with some dialogue choices changing depending on whether or not you enter into a relationship with her. These will be clearly marked.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: