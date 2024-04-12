Video Games

Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024: all Research Tasks

Why did it have to be bugs?

Hope you’re not grossed out by virtual bugs crawling all over your screen, because the latest Pokémon Go event, Bug Out 2024, is basically like being thrown into a pit filled with insects – well, you can banish them into your Poké Balls, at least. 

Starting on April 12, 2024, at 10am local time and lasting until April 17, 2024, 8pm local time, this is the perfect event for those bug freaks you always find in the mainline games.

On the bright side, Bug Out comes with a variety of neat bonuses – double XP for catching with Nice Throws or better, additional Candy for Nice Throws or better, and an increased chance for Candy XL for Nice Throws or better. Yeah, it’s about time you practiced your throwing game. In addition, the event comes with exclusive Field Research and Collection Challenges to complete.

Find all Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024 tasks and rewards below.

Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024: Field Research Tasks

Field Research Tasks can be acquired by spinning PokéStops during the event’s runtime, which ends on April 17, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you’ve got them in your storage of tasks, you can complete them whenever you want, so there’s no time pressure involved.

Here are all Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024 Field Research Tasks:

  • Catch 5 Pokémon: Burmy (Plant Cloak), Burmy (Sandy Cloak), or Burmy (Trash Cloak)
  • Make 3 Curveball Throws: Paras or Venomat
  • Make 3 Great Throws in a row: Dewpider or Wimpod
  • Trade a Pokémon: Karrablast or Shelmet
  • Evolve 3 Pokémon: Beedrill Mega Energy x25, Pinsir Mega Energy x25, or Scizor Mega Energy x25

Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024: Collection Challenges

Collection Challenges are available exclusively during the event’s runtime, so you’ll need to catch all Pokémon listed in each Collection Challenge before Bug Out ends on April 17, 2024, at 8pm local time to claim all the rewards.

Here are all Pokémon Go Bug Out 2024 Collection Challenges:

Bug Out Collection Challenge 1

  • Caterpie (wild)
  • Metapod (evolution)
  • Butterfree (evolution)
  • Weedle (wild)
  • Kakuna (evolution)
  • Beedrill (evolution)
  • Rewards: Beedrill, Beedrill Mega Energy x50

Bug Out Collection Challenge 2

  • Sewaddle (wild)
  • Swadloon (evolution)
  • Leavanny (evolution)
  • Combee (wild)
  • Vespiquen (evolution)
  • Rewards: Pinsir, Pinsir Mega Energy x50

Bug Out Collection Challenge 3

  • Dwebble (wild)
  • Crustle (evolution)
  • Kricketot (wild)
  • Kricketune (evolution)
  • Cutiefly (wild)
  • Ribombee (evolution)
  • Rewards: Scizor, Scizor Mega Energy x50

Bug Out Collection Challenge 4

  • Nincada (wild)
  • Ninjask (evolution)
  • Rewards: Shedinja

There is a lot of Mega Energy on the table during this event, which is great news for fans who don’t like to participate in raids to harvest it. If you already have enough Mega Energy to make one of your Bug-types mega evolve, make sure to do so – this will provide nice bonuses when catching Pokémon of the same type.

