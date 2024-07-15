Pokémon Go PSA: Here’s when to transfer your Go Fest 2024 catches
Another Go Fest has come and gone, which means many Pokémon Go players across Earth have full Pokémon storages at the moment – but don’t transfer the surplus catches just yet: It pays to be patient.
The Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour on July 16, 2024, with Binacle has a very handy bonus that will provide you with a massive amount of additional resources. Transferring Pokémon between 6pm and 7pm local time – the traditional duration of Spotlight Hour – nets you double the usual Candy rewards.
When you’ve got a few hundred Pokémon to transfer, this is a substantial amount of extra Candy that can then be used for powering up creatures, teaching them new moves, or evolving them – which in turn can help you complete Field, Timed, and Special Research Tasks you’re currently working on. The positive impact such a sudden influx of Candy can have on your account is not to be underestimated.
So if you haven’t emptied your Pokémon storage after Go Fest 2024 yet, remain patient a while longer and do all of your transferring on July 16, 2024, from 6 to 7pm local time during Spotlight Hour.
If you plan on an evolution spree once you’ve got all that Candy in hand, we’ve got another date you should mark in your calendar: The Spotlight Hour on July 23, 2024, awards double XP for evolving Pokémon, so if you’re still chasing after the maximum level, then keeping all of your evolutions in reserve until then is a good move. Add a Lucky Egg on the appointed day and you’ll be swimming in XP.