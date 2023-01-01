Skip to main content
Pokémon Go: All regional Pokémon locations in 2023

Pokémon Go: All regional Pokémon locations in 2023

How to complete your Pokédex in Pokémon Go
Niantic

How to complete your Pokédex in Pokémon Go

The Pokédex is an ever-expanding compendium of all the Pokémon that exist – filling it with complete data is the primary task and ambition of every trainer in Pokémon Go as in all other titles in the series. In the main games, there are version-exclusive Pokémon that can only be obtained by trading with the owner of the other edition. Pokémon Go features a different kind of restriction – a spatial one.

What are regional Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

If there are no wild kangaroos in Austria, why should it be different with Kangaskhan? At the same time, you can hardly expect a monster named Tropius to live somewhere in Canada. In short, some Pokémon only exist in certain regions of the world – these are called regional Pokémon.

To catch them, you'll either have to travel to those very places yourself or trade with someone who has visited them. Special events sometimes remove these restrictions, letting regional Pokémon appear worldwide for a limited period of time. These are rare occasions, which you shouldn’t miss if it is your ambition to fill your Pokédex.

All regional Pokémon locations in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go currently features 53 regional Pokémon in addition to another very special case that we’ll cover further down. Here is where to find all of them.

Gen 1 Pokémon

Tauros on the Normal type background.
  • Kangaskhan: Australia
  • Mr. Mime: Europe
  • Farfetch’d: East Asia
  • Tauros: North America – large parts of the US, Southern Canada, and Northern Mexico.

Gen 2 Pokémon

Corsola on the Water type background.
  • Corsola: Equatorial coasts between 31° North and 26° South.
  • Heracross: Central and South America – northernmost sightings are reported in Texas.

Gen 3 Pokémon

Tropius on the Grass type background.
  • Volbeat: Europe, Asia, and Australia.
  • Illumise: Americas and Africa
  • Lunatone: Americas and Africa
  • Torkoal: Asia and India – reports suggest an area between Iran and Vietnam.
  • Relicanth: New Zealand
  • Zangoose: Europe, Asia, and Australia.
  • Solrock: Europa, Asia, and Australia.
  • Tropius: Africa and the Middle East – northernmost sightings are reported in Southern Spain.
  • Seviper: Americas and Africa

Gen 4 Pokémon

Pachirisu on the Electric type background.

  • Pachirisu: Alaska, Canada, and Northeast Asia.
  • Chatot: Southern Hemisphere
  • Shellos (West Sea): Western Hemisphere
  • Shellos (East Sea): Eastern Hemisphere
  • Mime Jr.: Europe
  • Uxie: Americas
  • Azelf: East Asia and Australia
  • Mesprit: Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa.
  • Carnivine: Southeastern US

Gen 5 Pokémon

Sigiglyph on the Psychic type background.
  • Basculin (Blue-Striped): Western Hemisphere
  • Basculin (Red-Striped): Eastern Hemisphere
  • Bouffalant: Area around New York, Boston, and Philadelphia.
  • Durant: Western Hemisphere
  • Heatmor: Eastern Hemisphere
  • Maractus: Central and South America
  • Pansear: Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa.
  • Panpour: Americas
  • Pansage: East Asia and Australia
  • Throh: Western Hemisphere
  • Sawk: Eastern Hemisphere
  • Sigilyph: Egypt, Greece, and Israel.

Gen 6 Pokémon

Klefki on the Steel type background.
  • Klefki: France and Southern England
  • Flabébé (Red): Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
  • Flabébé (Blue): Asia-Pacific
  • Flabébé (Yellow): Americas
  • Furfrou (Diamond): Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
  • Furfrou (Star): Asia-Pacific
  • Furfrou (La Reine): France
  • Furfrou (Kabuki): Japan
  • Furfrou (Pharaoh): Egypt
  • Furfrou (Debutante): Americas

Gen 7 Pokémon

Comfey on the Fairy type background.
  • Comfey: Hawaii
  • Oricorio (Baile Style): Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
  • Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style): Americas
  • Oricorio (Pa’u Style): African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands.
  • Oricorio (Sensu Style): Asia-Pacific
  • Kartana: Northern Hemisphere – 5-star raids.
  • Celesteela: Southern Hemisphere – 5-star raids.

Catching Vivillon in Pokémon Go

The family of Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon is a special case, as its catch mechanic utilizes Pokémon Go’s hitherto useless Postcard feature. Scatterbug does not spawn in the wild, in eggs, or in raids. Instead, you’ll need to pin Postcards in your album to generate encounters. The origin of the Postcard will decide which of the Pokémons many patterns you’ll find.

18 different Vivillon patterns are available in Pokémon Go:

  • Archipelago
  • Continental
  • Elegant
  • Garden
  • High Plains
  • Icy Snow
  • Jungle
  • Marine
  • Meadow
  • Modern
  • Monsoon
  • Ocean
  • Polar
  • River
  • Sandstorm
  • Savanna
  • Sun
  • Tundra

You can refer to this map to check which patterns hail from which region.

A map showing different Vivillon patterns.

You'll need to trade Postcards with players from all over the globe to collect every pattern of Vivillon.

You’ll need to collect three Postcards from a specific region and pin them in your album to encounter a Scatterbug. A second encounter from the same region requires nine Postcards, and a third and every other chance to catch a certain region’s Scatterbug will cost you 15 Postcards. You can pin three Postcards per day. You can also unpin them immediately to save space in your album.

Scatterbug evolves to Spewpa after feeding it 25 candies, which in turn requires 100 candies for the evolution to Vivillon – so collectors have a daunting task ahead of them if they desire to possess all patterns of the creature.

