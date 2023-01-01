Pokémon Go: All regional Pokémon locations in 2023

The Pokédex is an ever-expanding compendium of all the Pokémon that exist – filling it with complete data is the primary task and ambition of every trainer in Pokémon Go as in all other titles in the series. In the main games, there are version-exclusive Pokémon that can only be obtained by trading with the owner of the other edition. Pokémon Go features a different kind of restriction – a spatial one.

What are regional Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

If there are no wild kangaroos in Austria, why should it be different with Kangaskhan? At the same time, you can hardly expect a monster named Tropius to live somewhere in Canada. In short, some Pokémon only exist in certain regions of the world – these are called regional Pokémon.

To catch them, you'll either have to travel to those very places yourself or trade with someone who has visited them. Special events sometimes remove these restrictions, letting regional Pokémon appear worldwide for a limited period of time. These are rare occasions, which you shouldn’t miss if it is your ambition to fill your Pokédex.

All regional Pokémon locations in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go currently features 53 regional Pokémon in addition to another very special case that we’ll cover further down. Here is where to find all of them.

Gen 1 Pokémon Niantic / The Pokémon Company Kangaskhan : Australia

: Australia Mr. Mime : Europe

: Europe Farfetch’d : East Asia

: East Asia Tauros: North America – large parts of the US, Southern Canada, and Northern Mexico. Gen 2 Pokémon Niantic / The Pokémon Company Corsola : Equatorial coasts between 31° North and 26° South.

: Equatorial coasts between 31° North and 26° South. Heracross: Central and South America – northernmost sightings are reported in Texas. Gen 3 Pokémon Niantic / The Pokémon Company Volbeat : Europe, Asia, and Australia.



: Europe, Asia, and Australia. Illumise : Americas and Africa

: Americas and Africa Lunatone : Americas and Africa

: Americas and Africa Torkoal : Asia and India – reports suggest an area between Iran and Vietnam.

: Asia and India – reports suggest an area between Iran and Vietnam. Relicanth : New Zealand

: New Zealand Zangoose : Europe, Asia, and Australia.

: Europe, Asia, and Australia. Solrock : Europa, Asia, and Australia.

: Europa, Asia, and Australia. Tropius : Africa and the Middle East – northernmost sightings are reported in Southern Spain.

: Africa and the Middle East – northernmost sightings are reported in Southern Spain. Seviper: Americas and Africa Gen 4 Pokémon Niantic / The Pokémon Company Pachirisu : Alaska, Canada, and Northeast Asia.

: Alaska, Canada, and Northeast Asia. Chatot : Southern Hemisphere

: Southern Hemisphere Shellos (West Sea) : Western Hemisphere

: Western Hemisphere Shellos (East Sea) : Eastern Hemisphere

: Eastern Hemisphere Mime Jr. : Europe



: Europe Uxie : Americas

: Americas Azelf : East Asia and Australia

: East Asia and Australia Mesprit : Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa.

: Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa. Carnivine: Southeastern US Gen 5 Pokémon Niantic / The Pokémon Company Basculin (Blue-Striped) : Western Hemisphere

: Western Hemisphere Basculin (Red-Striped) : Eastern Hemisphere

: Eastern Hemisphere Bouffalant : Area around New York, Boston, and Philadelphia.

: Area around New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Durant : Western Hemisphere

: Western Hemisphere Heatmor : Eastern Hemisphere

: Eastern Hemisphere Maractus : Central and South America



: Central and South America Pansear : Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa.

: Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa. Panpour : Americas

: Americas Pansage : East Asia and Australia

: East Asia and Australia Throh : Western Hemisphere

: Western Hemisphere Sawk : Eastern Hemisphere

: Eastern Hemisphere Sigilyph: Egypt, Greece, and Israel. Gen 6 Pokémon Niantic / The Pokémon Company Klefki : France and Southern England

: France and Southern England Flabébé (Red) : Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

: Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Flabébé (Blue) : Asia-Pacific



: Asia-Pacific Flabébé (Yellow) : Americas

: Americas Furfrou (Diamond) : Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

: Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Furfrou (Star) : Asia-Pacific



: Asia-Pacific Furfrou (La Reine) : France



: France Furfrou (Kabuki) : Japan



: Japan Furfrou (Pharaoh) : Egypt



: Egypt Furfrou (Debutante): Americas Gen 7 Pokémon Niantic / The Pokémon Company Comfey : Hawaii

: Hawaii Oricorio (Baile Style) : Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

: Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style) : Americas

: Americas Oricorio (Pa’u Style) : African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands.

: African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands. Oricorio (Sensu Style) : Asia-Pacific

: Asia-Pacific Kartana : Northern Hemisphere – 5-star raids.

: Northern Hemisphere – 5-star raids. Celesteela: Southern Hemisphere – 5-star raids.

Catching Vivillon in Pokémon Go

The family of Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon is a special case, as its catch mechanic utilizes Pokémon Go’s hitherto useless Postcard feature. Scatterbug does not spawn in the wild, in eggs, or in raids. Instead, you’ll need to pin Postcards in your album to generate encounters. The origin of the Postcard will decide which of the Pokémons many patterns you’ll find.

18 different Vivillon patterns are available in Pokémon Go:

Archipelago

Continental

Elegant

Garden

High Plains

Icy Snow

Jungle

Marine

Meadow

Modern

Monsoon

Ocean

Polar

River

Sandstorm

Savanna

Sun

Tundra

You can refer to this map to check which patterns hail from which region.

You'll need to trade Postcards with players from all over the globe to collect every pattern of Vivillon. Niantic

You’ll need to collect three Postcards from a specific region and pin them in your album to encounter a Scatterbug. A second encounter from the same region requires nine Postcards, and a third and every other chance to catch a certain region’s Scatterbug will cost you 15 Postcards. You can pin three Postcards per day. You can also unpin them immediately to save space in your album.

Scatterbug evolves to Spewpa after feeding it 25 candies, which in turn requires 100 candies for the evolution to Vivillon – so collectors have a daunting task ahead of them if they desire to possess all patterns of the creature.