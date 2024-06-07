Pokémon Go Slumbering Sands: all Research Tasks
Though the Slumbering Sands event in Pokémon Go focuses on creatures who really know how to relax and enjoy their days at the beach, it brings plenty of work for players of the mobile game. Running from June 7, 2024, at 10am local time to June 12, 2024, at 8pm local time, the event is accompanied by Timed Research, Field Research, and a Collection Challenge.
Table of Contents
As usual, completing these tasks grants you a bunch of in-game rewards, so be sure to get to work while your Pokémon are lazing around – someone needs to get those berries on the table, right?
Here are all Pokémon Go Slumbering Sands Research Tasks and rewards.
Pokémon Go Slumbering Sands: Timed Research Tasks
The Slumbering Sands Timed Research can only be accessed by purchasing a $2 USD ticket in the shop. After you’ve done so, you’ll need to finish its tasks and claim all rewards until June 12, 2024, at 8pm local time – you’ll lose out on them afterwards.
Here are all Pokémon Go Slumbering Sands Timed Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 2
- Catch 20 Pokémon: XP x2,000
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Golden Razz Berry x2
- Make 5 Nice Throws: Poké Ball x10
- Take 5 snapshots of your Pokémon: Stardust x500
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x1,000, Komala Backpack, Komala
Step 2 of 2
- Catch 30 Pokémon: XP x3,000
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Silver Pinap Berry x2
- Make 5 Great Throws: Poké Ball x15
- Take 10 snapshots of your Pokémon: Stardust x1,000
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Star Piece x1, Slakoth (Visor)
Pokémon Go Slumbering Sands: Field Research Tasks
Field Research Tasks exclusive to Slumbering Sands will be available from spinning the photo discs at PokéStops during the event, which is ending on June 12, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you’ve got the missions in your inventory, you can complete them whenever you wish.
Here are all Pokémon Go Slumbering Sands Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 10 Pokémon: Drowzee, Oranguru, or Sandygast
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Psyduck or Mareep
- Make 3 Great Throws: Komala
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: Slakoth (Visor) or Komala
- Take snapshots of 3 different wild Pokémon: Slakoth (Visor)
Pokémon Sleep: Timed Research Tasks
Owners of a Pokémon Go Plus+ device connected to their game are granted access to another Timed Research for the duration of this event – the same conditions apply as for the Slumbering Sands Timed Research.
Here are all Pokémon Sleep Timed Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 2
- Track sleep using Pokémon Go Plus+ for 1 day: Komala
- Catch 8 Pokémon in Poké Balls using Pokémon Go Plus+: Slakoth (Visor)
- Spin 8 PokéStops using Pokémon Go Plus+: Slakoth (Visor)
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x1,000 and Snorlax (Nightcap)
Step 2 of 2
- Track sleep using Pokémon Go Plus+ for 2 day: Komala
- Catch 24 Pokémon in Poké Balls using Pokémon Go Plus+: Slakoth (Visor)
- Spin 24 PokéStops using Pokémon Go Plus+: Slakoth (Visor)
- Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x3,000 and Snorlax (Nightcap)
Make sure to check out the Pokémon Go Spotlight Hours as well as the Pokémon Go Raids to plan out your adventures.