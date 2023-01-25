Pokémon VGC: All the changes to competitive Pokémon in Series 2

Both sets of Paradox Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet are now available for use in competitive ranked matches. The full list includes:

Great Tusk

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Roaring Moon

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Valiant

Iron Hands

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Iron Jugulis

Players are already using Pokémon Showdown, and friendly battles to test out the best teams for the new series. We think we’ll see a lot of Iron Bundle and Flutter Mane this season, which can nullify currently strong Pokémon like Meowscrada.