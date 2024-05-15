Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Shadows: All editions and bonuses
Ubisoft announced a range of Assassin’s Creed Shadows editions and pre-order options during the open-world game’s big reveal. Most retailers don’t have Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-orders up just yet, you can lock yours in on the Ubisoft store – or just get a glimpse of which version you might want.
We’ve broken down what comes in each Assassin’s Creed Shadows edition below and what you get from pre-ordering ahead of the game’s Nov. 15, 2024, release date.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows standard edition – $69.99
This one gets you just Assassin’s Creed Shadows if you buy it at launch, but pre-orders come with an exclusive in-game quest – Thrown to the Dogs.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows gold edition – $109.99
The gold edition price is a pretty big step up from the standard edition, and for that extra $40, you get the Assassin’s Creed Shadows season pass, plus early access to the game three days before it launches. How useful an extra three days is depends on you, but the season pass will include unnamed extras and eventual access to two Assassin’s Creed Shadows expansions.
Assassin’s Creed season passes usually cost $40, though the expansions don’t launch for several months or longer after the base game releases. If you’re keen on saving money, stick with the standard edition. You’re not missing much.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows ultimate edition – $129.99
Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ ultimate edition throws in everything from the gold edition and an Ultimate Pack, which is a mix of character cosmetics, hideout decorations, and five skill points.
- The Sekiryu Character Pack (gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket)
- The Sekiryu Hideout Pack including four unique ornaments to customize the hideout for your shinobi league
- Five skill points
- The Red Dragon filter in Photo mode
Ubisoft is also doing its usual thing where you can subscribe to its Ubisoft+ platform for $17.99 each month and get access to the ultimate edition plus all the other games on Ubisoft+, including recent releases such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and, after August 2024, Star Wars Outlaws. Shadows is probably going to be a pretty big game that takes a while to fully explore, but it would take about seven months of subscription fees to equal the cost of the ultimate edition.
We'll update as more retailers start putting Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-orders live, but for now, you can check out the Ubisoft Store if you don't want to wait.