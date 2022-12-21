Quick set up tips to get using your new PS5 console

It’s the holiday season, meaning that millions of people across the globe will be opening presents soon, and there’s a pretty good chance that some of those presents will be a PS5 console. Sounds good, right? Well it won’t be so good if it takes hours to set up on Christmas day.

To ensure Christmas runs as smoothly as possible this year, make sure to get the PS5 you’re gifting to someone out early, plug it in, update the console and controllers, maybe install a game, and make sure things are set to start playing on Christmas morning using the tips in this guide.