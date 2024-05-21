How long to beat Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Seven years after Senua’s Sacrifice, Hellblade 2 is out now. Being a major first-party Xbox exclusive, there is an expectation that it would be bigger than the first game. Ninja Theory has already revealed that the sequel is closer to the original in its length and breadth of content.
Like Senua's Sacrifice, the sequel is dived into different chapters, all of which are accessible after progressing to them. You don't need to beat the game to access the chapter select menu. The menu also shows you how many collectibles you have acquired or missed, making it easy to track all the Lorestangir and hidden faces.
Here is everything you need to know about the chapters and post-game in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and how long it will take to beat it.
How many chapters are there in Hellblade 2?
There are six chapters in Hellblade 2, with each one divided into sub-chapters. Each chapter is roughly an hour long. Here are all of them:
- Reykjanestá - Landfall, Shore of Slaves, Capsized Ship, Slavemaster Found
- Freyslaug - Freyslaug Sighted, Settlement Entrance, Return Home, Draugar Ceremony, Draugar Battle, Meeting the Stranger
- Rauoðhólar - Red Hills, Illtauga, On The Hill, Find the Hiddenfolk
- Huldufólk - Enter the Caves, Trial of Widom, Into Darkness, Act of Sacrifice, Breaking Through, A Gift Returned, The First Ritual
- Bárðavik - To the Sea, Sjavarrisi, Another Question, Astridr’s story, Waking the Giant, The Second Ritual
- Borgavirki - Into the Forest, Borgavirki, Heart of Darkness, The Last Lie
Depending on your play style, you can finish Hellblade 2 in around six to eight hours. If you take your time to get through the optional objectives, like finding all Lorestangir pillars or Hidden Faces, it might take around ten hours.
After finishing the game, you can jump into specific sub-chapters directly. There are some other new features as well, such as unlocking other narrators when starting a chapter.
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S. The game can also be downloaded through Xbox Game Pass on both platforms.