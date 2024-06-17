Video Games

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2024

Based on Paramount’s movie franchise

Marco Wutz

Stormind Games / Saber Interactive

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a first-person, single-player horror adventure that will come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S later in 2024. 

Developed by Italian studio Stormind Games, which you may know from Remothered or Batora: Last Haven, and published by Saber Interactive, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is based on the movie franchise from Paramount Pictures that started with 2018’s A Quiet Place.

The game “takes players into the chilling world of A Quiet Place to experience an untold story of survival after humanity’s fall to deadly creatures that hunt by sound.”

“Capturing the frantic terror, unnerving atmosphere and gripping human drama that made the franchise famous, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is designed for fans of the films, horror games, and story-driven adventures alike,” one description of the title explains. “Experience the journey of a young woman struggling to endure not only the nightmarish creatures of the apocalypse, but also the anguish of interpersonal family conflicts and her own inner fears. With nothing more than your wits and the simple tools you can scavenge, you’ll have to overcome the many treacherous challenges and obstacles that lay ahead, all while trying to survive an ever-present threat of the unknown enemies.”

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead screenshot.
Make a noise and you're a goner. / Stormind Games / Saber Interactive

Gameplay will primarily revolve around hiding from enemies, distracting them to get to safety, and sneaking around them. Naturally, any kind of noise can spell your doom, so players have to put extra care into their movements and actions.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is the first new game announced by Saber Interactive since it gained its independence from the Embracer Group earlier this year.

Published
