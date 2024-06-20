Video Games

Xbox confirms Gamescom 2024 attendance, Sony skips again

Microsoft is sole “big three” representative once more

Fans might be disappointed by Sony once again skipping Gamescom this year, as the company has already done in 2022 and 2023, but here is something to mend wounded hearts: Microsoft is going to participate in the convention in Cologne, Germany, once again – with Activision Blizzard as part of its program for the first time since the acquisition.

It looks like Microsoft will combine the Xbox and Activision Blizzard appearances into one single area at Koelnmesse, telling fans to “visit us at our biggest booth yet.”

Microsoft also announced some of the games it’s going to show off on the floor this year:

  • Age of Mythology Retold
  • Avowed
  • Ara: History Untold
  • Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
  • Diablo Immortal
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Fallout 76
  • Towerborne
  • World of Warcraft: The War Within

That’s apparently not all either, as the announcement concluded with: “More to come!”

With Nintendo and Sony skipping the show, Microsoft will once again be the only representative of the “big three” in Germany, though a whole host of other publishers and developers confirmed their participation in Gamescom 2024 already. Among those locked in so far are Bandai Namco, Capcom, Funcom, THQ Nordic, and Ubisoft.

Gamescom 2024 is set to take place from August 21 to 25, 2024, with Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live kicking off the show on August 20, 2024.

