Set up tips for your new Steam Deck

Valve’s Steam Deck is one of the most exciting gadgets of 2022. It’s a handheld games console, but it’s also essentially a full handheld PC. Yes, you can boot up Windows and start doing… well, anything. Music creation? Gaming? Spreadsheet management? It’s all possible, though not all advisable.

If you just got a new Steam Deck, then you want the best way to set up some cool features, and you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll be breaking down everything you need to set up a brand new Steam Deck, and just a few of the cool things you can do with it.