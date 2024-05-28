Upcoming Wuthering Waves characters you will be able to play as
Being a gacha game with the lofty ambition of challenging the genre-leading titles coming from HoYoverse, the existing line-up of playable Wuthering Waves characters is set to be expanded continuously by Kuro Games as it pushes out updates for the open-world RPG.
As is often the case, there is much speculation about characters that may be coming to future banners with players keeping their eyes open for suitable candidates from the game’s NPCs. Aside from such educated guesses and the odd leak coming from the studio’s home in China, upcoming characters are often teased on social media as a way of getting players excited.
If you want to know about any upcoming Wuthering Waves characters to plan your pulls, find all known Resonators headed for the banners below.
All upcoming Wuthering Waves characters
Name
Version
Attribute
Weapon
Rarity
Yinlin
1.0
Electro
Rectifier
5-Star
Changli
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
5-Star
Jinhsi
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
5-Star
We’ll be sure to keep this overview up to date as new information emerges. In the meantime, check out the active Wuthering Waves codes to secure free resources for additional pulls.