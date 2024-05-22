All Wuthering Waves characters

Video Games

In Wuthering Waves, the open-world RPG from Kuro Games, you’re assembling powerful teams from characters known as Resonators. In addition to their own personalities and backstories, all of them possess elemental powers, weapons, and unique abilities to define them and their roles.

Find all playable Wuthering Waves characters with their attributes, weapons, Rabelle’s Curves, and English VAs below.

Wuthering Waves: all characters

Name

Attribute

Weapon

Rabelle's Curve

Rarity

English VA

Aalto

Aero

Pistols

Congenital

4-Star

James Day

Baizhi

Glacio

Rectifier

Mutant

4-Star

Samantha Dakin

Calcharo

Electro

Broadblade

Natural

4-Star

TBA

Chixia

Fustion

Pistols

Mutant

4-Star

Harrier Carmichael

Danjin

Havoc

Sword

Mutant

4-Star

TBA

Encore

Fusion

Rectifier

Congenital

5-Star

Carina Reeves

Jianxin

Aero

Gauntlets

Natural

5-Star

TBA

Jiyan

Aero

Broadblade

Mutant

5-Star

Alex Jordan

Lingyang

Glacio

Gauntlets

Natural

5-Star

TBA

Mortefi

Fusion

Pistols

Mutant

4-Star

TBA

Rover

Spectro

Sword

Unknown

5-Star

Female: Jane Jackson
Male: Chase Brown

Sanhua

Glacio

Sword

Mutant

4-Star

TBA

Taoqi

Havoc

Broadblade

Natural

4-Star

Clare Louise Connolly

Verina

Spectro

Rectifier

Congenital

5-Star

TBA

Yangyang

Aero

Sword

Natural

4-Star

Rebecca Yeo

Yinlin

Electro

Rectifier

Congenital

5-Star

Naomi McDonald

Yuanwu

Electro

Gauntlets

Natural

4-Star

TBA

Aalto

Wuthering Waves Aalto artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Aalto. / Kuro Games

Aalto is an Information Broker hailing from the New Federation. It’s said he can dig up any detail one could ever want, provided the client is prepared to pay the right price. His skills have led him to be hired by the Black Shores.

Baizhi

Wuthering Waves Baizhi artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Baizhi. / Kuro Games

Baizhi works as a researcher of Remnant Ecoacoustics at Huaxu Academy. She’s never found far from You’tan, a Remnant Creature that manifested from a once unfulfilled dream and is now her most loyal companion.

Calcharo

Wuthering Waves Calcharo artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Calcharo. / Kuro Games

Calcharo is the leader of the Ghost Hounds, a mercenary company he sees as his family after being exiled from the New Federation. He’s driven by profits and a ruthless tactician, though he never puts his people into an impossible situation.

Chixia

Wuthering Waves Chixia artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Chixia. / Kuro Games

Chixia is a young Patroller in Jinzhou with a fiery spirit. She never backs down from a challenge and is always prepared to jump into the fray to help someone out – all in pursuit of her goal to one day become a real hero.

Danjin

Wuthering Waves Danjin artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Danjin. / Kuro Games

Danjin is a member of the Midnight Rangers and has a strong sense of moral judgment, seeking to perfect her understanding of good and evil. For this, she travels through the land and purges any criminals she can get her hands on.

Encore

Wuthering Waves Encore artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Encore. / Kuro Games

Encore is another consultant for the Black Shores. A lively and quirky girl, she wants to make the world one in which everyone gets the happy ending they desire. She always travels with her two plushies, Cosmos and Cloudy.

Jianxin

Wuthering Waves Jianxin artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Jianxin. / Kuro Games

Jianxin was born in the wilderness and then raised in a temple as a martial artist. Succeeding her master, she now travels the worldly realms to experience what everyday life is like and get more of an understanding of the world.

Jiyan

Wuthering Waves Jiyan artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Jiyan. / Kuro Games

Jiyan is the commanding general of the Midnight Rangers, who are stationed in Jinzhou to keep the peace. A skilled and attentive leader, he forsook his family’s roots in medicine to become a dutiful soldier.

Lingyang

Wuthering Waves Lingyang artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Lingyang. / Kuro Games

Lingyang is a member of Jinzhou’s Liondance Troupe. A friendly and talented young man, he hopes to instill courage in others through his performances.

Mortefi

Wuthering Waves Mortefi artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Mortefi. / Kuro Games

Mortefi is a leading researcher at Huaxu Academy, being its head of the Tacetite Weaponry Branch within the Department of Safety. Born into the upper echelons of society, he was quickly recognized as a genius and even left his privileged position behind to deepen his research.

Rover

Wuthering Waves Rover artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Rover in the female and male version. / Kuro Games

The Rover is a mysterious Resonator with an unknown past – and your main protagonist in the game. Their story is yours to discover.

Sanhua

Wuthering Waves Sanhua artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Sanhua. / Kuro Games

Sanhua works as a loyal protector of Jinhsi, the Magistrate of Jinzhou. She was born blind, but in the wake of the Waveworn Phenomenon she developed a different way of perceiving the world. A silent and reserved bodyguard, Sanhua remains composed in every situation.

Taoqi

Wuthering Waves Taoqi artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Taoqi. / Kuro Games

Taoqi is the Director of Border Defense at the Ministry of Development – a role contrasting her laid-back demeanor. Always reliable and ready to be supportive, Taoqi is an efficient official with only one goal in mind: Creating a world that’s safe for everyone.

Verina

Wuthering Waves Verina artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Verina. / Kuro Games

Verina is a former member of the New Federation’s Pioneer Association. Specializing in botany, she is a humble character with outstanding tenacity and determination, especially for her young age.

Yangyang

Wuthering Waves Yangyang artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Yangyang. / Kuro Games

Yangyang is an Outrider of the Midnight Rangers, always ready to throw herself into battle to save others – a remarkable change of character, as she grew up very sheltered. Tasked with scouting and investigating anomalies, Yangyang is a reliable guide.

Yinlin

Wuthering Waves Yinlin artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Yinlin. / Kuro Games

Yinlin previously worked as a Patroller for the Public Security Bureau in Jinzhou, excelling at rooting out criminals. She was, however, suspended from her duties and now goes about hunting down criminals in secret.

Yuanwu

Wuthering Waves Yuanwu artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Yuanwu. / Kuro Games

Yuanwu is the owner of a boxing gym in Jinzhou. Though he looks a bit rough, he’s a polite and modest man who is well respected by his neighbors. He’s not just a skilled martial artist, but a master at health management as well.

