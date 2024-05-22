All Wuthering Waves characters
In Wuthering Waves, the open-world RPG from Kuro Games, you’re assembling powerful teams from characters known as Resonators. In addition to their own personalities and backstories, all of them possess elemental powers, weapons, and unique abilities to define them and their roles.
Find all playable Wuthering Waves characters with their attributes, weapons, Rabelle’s Curves, and English VAs below.
Wuthering Waves: all characters
Name
Attribute
Weapon
Rabelle's Curve
Rarity
English VA
Aalto
Aero
Pistols
Congenital
4-Star
James Day
Baizhi
Glacio
Rectifier
Mutant
4-Star
Samantha Dakin
Calcharo
Electro
Broadblade
Natural
4-Star
TBA
Chixia
Fustion
Pistols
Mutant
4-Star
Harrier Carmichael
Danjin
Havoc
Sword
Mutant
4-Star
TBA
Encore
Fusion
Rectifier
Congenital
5-Star
Carina Reeves
Jianxin
Aero
Gauntlets
Natural
5-Star
TBA
Jiyan
Aero
Broadblade
Mutant
5-Star
Alex Jordan
Lingyang
Glacio
Gauntlets
Natural
5-Star
TBA
Mortefi
Fusion
Pistols
Mutant
4-Star
TBA
Rover
Spectro
Sword
Unknown
5-Star
Female: Jane Jackson
Sanhua
Glacio
Sword
Mutant
4-Star
TBA
Taoqi
Havoc
Broadblade
Natural
4-Star
Clare Louise Connolly
Verina
Spectro
Rectifier
Congenital
5-Star
TBA
Yangyang
Aero
Sword
Natural
4-Star
Rebecca Yeo
Yinlin
Electro
Rectifier
Congenital
5-Star
Naomi McDonald
Yuanwu
Electro
Gauntlets
Natural
4-Star
TBA
Aalto
Aalto is an Information Broker hailing from the New Federation. It’s said he can dig up any detail one could ever want, provided the client is prepared to pay the right price. His skills have led him to be hired by the Black Shores.
Baizhi
Baizhi works as a researcher of Remnant Ecoacoustics at Huaxu Academy. She’s never found far from You’tan, a Remnant Creature that manifested from a once unfulfilled dream and is now her most loyal companion.
Calcharo
Calcharo is the leader of the Ghost Hounds, a mercenary company he sees as his family after being exiled from the New Federation. He’s driven by profits and a ruthless tactician, though he never puts his people into an impossible situation.
Chixia
Chixia is a young Patroller in Jinzhou with a fiery spirit. She never backs down from a challenge and is always prepared to jump into the fray to help someone out – all in pursuit of her goal to one day become a real hero.
Danjin
Danjin is a member of the Midnight Rangers and has a strong sense of moral judgment, seeking to perfect her understanding of good and evil. For this, she travels through the land and purges any criminals she can get her hands on.
Encore
Encore is another consultant for the Black Shores. A lively and quirky girl, she wants to make the world one in which everyone gets the happy ending they desire. She always travels with her two plushies, Cosmos and Cloudy.
Jianxin
Jianxin was born in the wilderness and then raised in a temple as a martial artist. Succeeding her master, she now travels the worldly realms to experience what everyday life is like and get more of an understanding of the world.
Jiyan
Jiyan is the commanding general of the Midnight Rangers, who are stationed in Jinzhou to keep the peace. A skilled and attentive leader, he forsook his family’s roots in medicine to become a dutiful soldier.
Lingyang
Lingyang is a member of Jinzhou’s Liondance Troupe. A friendly and talented young man, he hopes to instill courage in others through his performances.
Mortefi
Mortefi is a leading researcher at Huaxu Academy, being its head of the Tacetite Weaponry Branch within the Department of Safety. Born into the upper echelons of society, he was quickly recognized as a genius and even left his privileged position behind to deepen his research.
Rover
The Rover is a mysterious Resonator with an unknown past – and your main protagonist in the game. Their story is yours to discover.
Sanhua
Sanhua works as a loyal protector of Jinhsi, the Magistrate of Jinzhou. She was born blind, but in the wake of the Waveworn Phenomenon she developed a different way of perceiving the world. A silent and reserved bodyguard, Sanhua remains composed in every situation.
Taoqi
Taoqi is the Director of Border Defense at the Ministry of Development – a role contrasting her laid-back demeanor. Always reliable and ready to be supportive, Taoqi is an efficient official with only one goal in mind: Creating a world that’s safe for everyone.
Verina
Verina is a former member of the New Federation’s Pioneer Association. Specializing in botany, she is a humble character with outstanding tenacity and determination, especially for her young age.
Yangyang
Yangyang is an Outrider of the Midnight Rangers, always ready to throw herself into battle to save others – a remarkable change of character, as she grew up very sheltered. Tasked with scouting and investigating anomalies, Yangyang is a reliable guide.
Yinlin
Yinlin previously worked as a Patroller for the Public Security Bureau in Jinzhou, excelling at rooting out criminals. She was, however, suspended from her duties and now goes about hunting down criminals in secret.
Yuanwu
Yuanwu is the owner of a boxing gym in Jinzhou. Though he looks a bit rough, he’s a polite and modest man who is well respected by his neighbors. He’s not just a skilled martial artist, but a master at health management as well.