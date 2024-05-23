Wuthering Waves codes: all gifts to redeem in May 2024
Kuro Games’ exciting open-world RPG Wuthering Waves is finally out, inviting players to journey through lands full of adventure and mystery without paying a dime on PC, iOS, and Android.
At their side travels and fights an ever-growing cast of playable Wuthering Waves characters – all of which come with their own abilities and backstories. While some are available through the story and progressing your account level, others must be pulled from the game’s banners using its gacha mechanics. If you want to keep yourself from spending real money on this feature, you need to keep an eye out for free ways to gather Astrite, the game’s premium currency. Astrite can be spent for gacha tickets, so getting as much of it as possible is always a priority. Like in many other gacha games, promo codes are one reliable way of getting some bonus resources in Wuthering Waves.
Here are all Wuthering Waves codes active in May 2024 and how to redeem them.
Wuthering Waves codes – May 2024
These Wuthering Waves codes are currently active:
- WUTHERINGGIFT – Astrite x50, Premium Resonance Potion x2, Medium Revival Inhaler x2, Medium Energy Bag x2, Shell Credit x10,000
Please note that each redemption code can only be used once by each account.
Wuthering Waves codes – how to redeem
Follow these steps to redeem a code in Wuthering Waves:
- Advance the story to Chapter 1 (Huanglong 1, Act 1) and get your physical exam done at the Academy in Jinzhou.
- Open the main menu and navigate to settings by clicking on the gear icon in the bottom right corner.
- Navigate to "Other Settings" via the bar on the left side of your screen and click "Redeem" on the "Redemption Code" option.
- Enter the code you want to redeem and click "Confirm".
- Navigate to your in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.
Expired Codes
There are currently no expired codes for the game.