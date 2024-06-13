Total War: Warhammer 3 – Next DLC to feature Khorne, Ogres, and Greenskins
Creative Assembly has broken its silence regarding the next chapter of Total War: Warhammer 3 and teased the strategy game’s next DLC in a short and concise message on X: “Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms, Greenskins – 2024. Thanks for attending our E3 Press Conference. Learn more, June 26th.”
That expansion pack already sounds like a riot, containing updates and new content for three of the most battle-hungry and war-loving factions in the game. Expecting lots of carnage from this one.
The Ogre Kingdoms being included is not a massive surprise, because data miners had already found hints towards Golgfag Maneater coming to the game at some point. One of the strongest and most infamous Ogre mercenaries of all time in Warhammer lore, Golgfag would be perfect Legendary Lord material for the game.
Khorne is already getting a free addition in the form of Legendary Hero Karanak soon, which was announced during the Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase, where the studio debuted an accolades trailer celebrating Thrones of Decay, the latest expansion for Total War: Warhammer 3.
Adding Tamurkhan, Elspeth von Draken, and Malakai Makaisson with their respective factions as well as bringing mechanical overhauls to Nurgle, the Empire, and the Dwarfs to the table as part of the free Update 5.0, Thrones of Decay marked a major turning point for Creative Assembly, allowing the studio to rebuild its relationship with the Total War community in the wake of several disastrous decisions made in the previous year.
People were patiently waiting for any news regarding future content after Thrones of Decay – so fans should mark June 26, 2024, in their calendars for the proper reveal of what’s to come. Well, aside from a cacaphony of "BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD! SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE!" chants – those have already begun.