Epic Games Store leaks reveal a whole bunch of potential games coming soon

And confirms that developers love Swedish pastries

Marco Wutz

Epic Games

Update (June 12, 2024): Epic Games provided a short statement confirming that it had updated its tools to prevent leaks like this from happening in the future: "We released an update tonight so third-party tools can’t surface any new unpublished product titles from the Epic Games Store catalog."

Original (June 12, 2024): It happened again: We have a worthy successor to the much-debated NVIDIA leaks from 2021 as a website called EpicDB – which has been taken down in the meantime and worked in the same manner as SteamDB – published a whole lot of information from the Epic Games Store backend that was not supposed to ever become public.

As usual with cases like this, it’s very difficult to ascertain what’s legit and what isn’t, but given that Epic Games has reacted by blocking the ways the site was grabbing data the information itself looks to be real. It’s the interpretation of things that will surely cause some misgivings – naturally, most companies took the precaution of having upcoming titles be listed under some codename. Swedish pastries seem to enjoy especially great popularity with names like Semla (listed under Rockstar Games) and Butterkaka (listed under Square Enix) popping up.

Table of Contents

  1. 11 bit studios
  2. 2K Games
  3. 505 Games
  4. Activision
  5. Bandai Namco
  6. Bethesda
  7. Electronic Arts
  8. Epic Games
  9. Gearbox
  10. Innersloth
  11. Microsoft
  12. Nacon
  13. Paradox Interactive
  14. Plaion
  15. Rebellion
  16. Rockstar Games
  17. Saber Interactive
  18. Sega
  19. Sega of Europe
  20. SNK
  21. Sony
  22. Square Enix
  23. THQ Nordic
  24. Ubisoft
  25. Warner Bros.

Aside from the pages of regular publishers and developers, there are some fakes to be found in the database as well – one “publisher” owns Starfield, Elden Ring 2, GTA 6, and a Bloodborne Remake at the same time.

Looking at unannounced projects not masked by a codename, the biggest discovery might be Saber Interactive working on a Turok project – though it’s unknown whether it’s a remake or a completely new title of the dinosaur shooter franchise.

Naturally, most of the codenames completely obscure the identity of the game behind them, as is their job, though one name listed in Sony’s properties may give away too much: Kondo could be a reference to Isami Kondo, a historical figure featured in Rise of the Ronin, and hint at a PC port of the game landing in a few months. Previous Team Ninja games like the Nioh series were released on PC some time after their initial PS-exclusive launch as well.

Sony’s list also contains projects Utah and RhodeIsland, which people are speculating to be the PC ports for The Last of Us Part 2 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

People have found hints towards Skobeloff under Square Enix to be Final Fantasy 16 on PC and Momo to be the long-rumored Final Fantasy 9 Remake, which apparently already has pre-order DLC listed in the backend.

Most of that is nothing more than speculation, of course, so you can find the full list of projects found in the database below.

11 bit studios

  • Chopin

2K Games

  • DNU 2
  • Hex
  • Lilium
  • Macaron
  • OAK 2
  • Parkside
  • Silicon
  • Sitka

505 Games

  • Awasis
  • Cerise
  • Flytrap

Activision

  • Oranda

Bandai Namco

  • Balboa
  • Dragonfly
  • GreenSheen
  • LaserLemon
  • Starburst

Bethesda

  • Brant
  • Brownie
  • Enigma
  • Pipit
  • Osiris 2.0

Electronic Arts

  • Anole
  • CadetGrey
  • Chamaelejp 
  • Gundain
  • Offenbach
  • R5
  • Rache

Epic Games

  • Burger
  • Butterkase
  • Cuttlefish
  • Crumhorn
  • Elrene
  • Ersa
  • Hardtack
  • Lingonberry
  • ProjectV
  • Romeo
  • Sinope
  • Thebe
  • Ziti

Gearbox

  • Augite
  • Bifrost A
  • Bifrost B
  • Blanc
  • Sakura
  • Zodiac

Innersloth

  • Potassium

Microsoft

  • ZMI CTG

Nacon

  • Bovinae
  • Burst
  • Robot Entertainment
  • The Mound

Paradox Interactive

  • Project Batman
  • Project Highlander
  • Project Wiseguy

Plaion

  • Atria
  • Grape
  • Kaus
  • Kobe

Rebellion

  • Archipelago
  • Nuclear Banana
  • Project Liberty
  • Storm

Rockstar Games

  • Semla

Saber Interactive

  • Chimichanga
  • Debussy
  • Docked
  • Exaltation
  • Poppy
  • Project Bee
  • Rideshare
  • Strawberry
  • The Knightling
  • Turok

Sega

  • Axel
  • Terra

Sega of Europe

  • CurlyWurly
  • Croquembouche
  • Kifli
  • Porridge

SNK

  • DAIFUKU Development
  • Metal Slug Attack Reloaded

Sony

  • Carrack
  • Kondo
  • Testament
  • Utah
  • RhodeIsland

Square Enix

  • Agnolotti
  • Butterkaka
  • Momo
  • SanJose
  • Skobeloff
  • Yamane

THQ Nordic

  • Glaive
  • Remnant 3

Ubisoft

  • Elymaker
  • Growtopia
  • Glosette
  • Melodica
  • Puffpastry
  • Profiterole

Warner Bros.

  • Farkleberry
  • Hydra
  • Project Dinner
  • Sundance

As you can see, companies for the most part learned from the NVIDIA leaks – a large majority of projects run under codenames that will be impossible to decipher without any additional inside intel leaking from the individual publishers. We wish you some happy guessing.

Special thanks to users on Reddit and ResetEra for archiving their searches.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

