Best Warzone 2 meta weapons to dominate Season 1 Reloaded

The meta of Call of Duty Warzone 2 is always evolving, changing and shifting with every patch and expanding with every new weapon introduced in each season. That keeps the game fresh even for players who sink hundreds of hours into it. It also makes it more challenging, as you can never just sit back and do the same thing over and over again, because at some point your old tricks will simply be outdated and outgunned. You need to constantly adapt to stay on top.

That’s easier said than done, of course, which is why this guide will help you out by listing the best Warzone 2 meta weapons for Season 1 Reloaded.

Best Warzone 2 meta weapons

Warzone 2: RPK meta loadout Activision Blizzard Optic: Aim OP-V4

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity This light machine gun combines the sheer firepower of its class with the mobility of an assault rifle, which makes for a very potent package. The RPK comes with excellent effective range and a large magazine, allowing you to pick off enemies from afar. This loadout provides you with additional recoil control and bullet velocity, giving you an even more marked advantage in long-range combat. As is always the case, feel free to adjust the optics to your liking. Warzone 2: Fennec 45 meta loadout Activision Blizzard Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Barrel: ZLR 16.5” Ignition Barrel

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45 The most popular submachine gun in Warzone 2, the Fennec 45 is a powerhouse in close-range combat. This loadout helps with recoil control and bullet velocity as well as with hip fire accuracy so that you can shoot on the move and still hit your targets. Since things often get hectic at close quarters, the setup also boosts your ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed, enabling you to react quickly to new threats. A magazine with additional bullets is also included, since reloading in the middle of an intense firefight is never something you want to do. Warzone 2: Kastov 762 meta loadout Activision Blizzard Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Magazine: 40 Round Mag Based on the good old AK-47, the Kastov 762 is a reliable assault rifle taken to the next level by this loadout. Improving the weapon’s effective range, bullet velocity, and recoil control ensures that you’re prepared for long-range fights. As for the optic, you should go with whatever you’re most comfortable with. A long-range option to replace the Cronen Mini Pro would be Aim OP-V4. The setup also expands the ammo capacity of each magazine, since the standard magazine size often falls short in combat. Warzone 2: TAQ-V meta loadout Activision Blizzard Muzzle: TY-LR8

Barrel: 18” Precision-6 Barrel

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Magazine: 30 Round Mag A strong choice for any battle rifle fans out there is the TAQ-V, a heavy-hitting fully automatic gun that only needs a few modifications to be a true allrounder. This loadout realizes this potential by improving the weapon’s recoil control, giving you much needed stability when firing. More bullet velocity and effective range help you in long-range engagements. The standard magazine for this gun is also quite small, so the setup includes an upgrade that lets you spread a bit more lead before you have to reload. Warzone 2: Signal 50 meta loadout Activision Blizzard Muzzle: Bruen L40 Kobra

Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Stock: SO Inline Stock

Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity King of the sniper rifles in Warzone 2, the Signal 50 is a long-range beast. This loadout helps it shine even more by adding some bullet velocity and aiming stability, while minimizing the added weight. It’s recommended to add an assault rifle or a submachine gun to any sniper loadout, as any close quarters combat will likely spell your doom if you’ve only got a gun specialized in picking people off from afar.

We also have a way for you to make better use of proximity chat in Warzone 2, if you’re up to playing some tricks on your opponents.